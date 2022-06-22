Microsoft withdraws an artificial intelligence that recognizes emotions: these are the reasons they give for doing so

Artificial Intelligence is evolving by leaps and bounds. From Google’s supposed AI that has feelings, to now Microsoft’s technology that can recognize the emotional state. But Microsoft wants to have wanted to get ahead, regulating this type of technology, restricting access to these advanced facial recognition services.

These standards that the company has established with its technologies are intended to there are good practices around it. This means that they are always used responsibly and within an appropriate ethical framework.

‘Sgroogled.com’: when MICROSOFT launched ANTI-GOOGLE ads

They need to win society completely

These measures have been presented by Natasha Crampton who is the director responsible for AI at Microsoft. In this case, she recognizes that it is necessary to establish serious rules of use on this technology in order to gain the trust of society. This has been translated internally into a restriction on clients to access, for example, a specific artificial intelligence that recognizes emotions.

A priori, this really interesting technology, since with an AI it could be possible to recognize if a person it’s sad the happy at the moment. But this is something that is now going to be completely restricted with the aim of making it disappear. Likewise, the company affirms that it will also block the fact that a person’s gender, age, hairstyle or makeup can be determined through a simple algorithm.





In this way, Microsoft now has to refine its policies and learn from the experience of its products. It is important that an ethical policy be imposed within the big technology companies so that have the best possible control over all outcomes they are generating with their products. And without a doubt, it is something that should also be applied to other developers, such as Google AI.

Apart from this, the note also acknowledges that a inequality due to AI. This is because different studies have shown that a higher error rate occurs in African-American communities than in white users when testing voice-to-text technology. This makes Microsoft consider that the tests carried out by themselves for the development they did not count on the cultural richness that the world has. And that is why they have had to re-implement several ethics policies with the aim of being as fair as possible.