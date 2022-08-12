Microsoft’s 3D emoji collection is now open source, so you can customize it. But Clippy is not included

“How much more open source we are internally and externallythe more product excellence we can deliver, and the more relevant we can be to humanity,” Jon Friedman, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of design, said recently in an interview.

Reading that, one might think that the Redmond company is releasing the code for some complex artificial intelligence, or perhaps some kind of educational software. Or Windows, what do I know. But no, Friedman is talking about emojis.

1,538 emojis a PNG y SVG

Specifically from the Fluent 3D emoji collection that Microsoft presented a year ago, announcing months later its intention (postponed) to start integrating them into several of its products, starting with MS Teams and following Windows, Skype, Office and Xbox.

Any interested designer and developer will have access to the collection of emojis in PNG and SVG (vector) formats, available both in its own GitHub repository and in the Figma online service, a prototyping and vector graphics editing tool. The applicable license will be the MIT open source license.

Nevertheless, Microsoft will not release its entire collection of emojis, only 1,538 of them: the company reserves both the historic Clippy (the old MS Office help assistant) as two emojis that include, respectively, the Windows and Xbox logos, in addition to those associated with video games. The reason for this exclusion is that all those graphic elements are currently registered trademarks.

The strangest thing of all is that Microsoft has also excluded country flags from the released emoji pack.





But then, if what we are talking about is only emojis, why is Friedman convinced that his release as open source can be positive for humanity?

He states that “we wanted to make sure that each creator can serve the needs of their community. This especially applies to developers and audiences that have not been included historically.” And he sets an example the possibility of altering the original emojis to be able to include elements typical of certain culturessuch as an afro hairstyle or a sari (traditional Hindu dress).

