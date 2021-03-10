Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax is complete and Bethesda is now part of Xbox

The acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of developers like Bethesda, Arkane, id Software and more, by Microsoft it is already completely effective. It has also been confirmed that some new games from Bethesda will be exclusive to Xbox and PC. To celebrate the announcement, more Bethesda games will be added to Xbox Game Pass this week.

In a post on Xbox Wire, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer announced the news, saying: “With the addition of Bethesda’s creative teams, players should know that Xbox, PC and Game Pass consoles will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox players. and PC. “.

Spencer added that there will be more news on how Xbox teams will work later this year, but promised that more Bethesda games would be added to Xbox Game Pass later this week to celebrate the news (details on which ones have not yet been announced. are those games).

Pete Hines of Bethesda wrote that “We are not making any announcements or historical changes at this time”, but added that “We will work to put more of our games on Game Pass than ever before.”.

Spencer reiterated that Microsoft would allow Bethesda to continue “making games like he’s always done”, and it’s worth noting that neither Xbox nor Bethesda mentions Xbox Game Studios in their announcements about the acquisition. That perhaps points to Bethesda working under a different umbrella than Microsoft’s other own studios. To help manage this new acquisition, Xbox has apparently created a new company called Vault, which could be the new brand for Bethesda games made under the Xbox label.

Late last week, the European Commission cleared the way for Xbox’s takeover of ZeniMax to continue, clearing a significant hurdle to bulk buying. The US SEC also approved the acquisition.

With the complete purchase, Xbox has acquired the following ZeniMax developers:

Alpha Dog Games

Arkane Studios (Including the Lyon, France and Austin, Texas studios)

Bethesda Softworks (incluyendo Bethesda Game Studios en Maryland, Bethesda Game Studios Austin, Bethesda Game Studios Dallas, y Bethesda Game Studios Montreal)

Id Software (Including the Richardson, Texas and Frankfurt, Germany studios)

MachineGames

Roundhouse Studios

Tango Gameworks

ZeniMax Online Studios

Xbox hasn’t revealed much information regarding its plans for developers like Bethesda and id when it announced its intention to acquire ZeniMax in 2020. Xbox boss Phil Spencer said in an interview that he was not actively planning the future of studios like Bethesda. until after the acquisition was complete.

So while Xbox hasn’t announced plans for console exclusives, Xbox CFO Tim Stuart said that at least games from Bethesda and other ZeniMax studios will be “first on” or “best on” Xbox platforms. .

There are many ways Xbox can put ZeniMax games on multiple channels of its own, whether it’s through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service on consoles and PCs, or even the xCloud streaming service. Spencer spoke of both options earlier when discussing the ZeniMax acquisition.

Regardless, Xbox’s successful acquisition of ZeniMax has caused an industry-wide commotion, bolstering the original Xbox product line and even seemingly scared off competitors like Google Stadia.

With the acquisition now official, it’s time to see exactly what Xbox plans have for ZeniMax and studio games like Bethesda, which is currently developing titles like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6.