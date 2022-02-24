Microsoft’s Bethesda will remove its PC game launcher and move everything to Steam

In what will be a massive migration for Bethesda, the company has announced that will close your launcher on PC and move all your video games to Steam. Users will be able to migrate their games and portfolio from Bethesda.net to their Steam accounts and it is important that they do so as soon as possible.

The process will start in April, and although we do not have a specific date, it is important to know that Bethesda.net app deactivation process will begin in Mayfrom that moment it will be impossible to access your library if you have not performed the migration.

A simplifying move for a new Bethesda





Switching to Steam will allow you to take everything without losing anything from your accounts, including progress on various games. Bethesda explains that it also Saves for many games will be migrated, though some will require manual transfers.

Some games will require you to continue to use your Bethesda.net username to access the game. This account will not be lost and will continue to be accessible via the web and in-game, and will continue to be supported.

In the cases of completely online games like Fallout 76, for example, Bethesda has created a section of frequently asked questions and answers dedicated to this title, with the most important detail being that of migrate as soon as possible once the option is available, so you can continue using your games.

Bethesda was acquired by Microsoft at the end of 2020 for 7.5 billion dollars, since then the catalog of games from its studios have become part of Xbox Game Pass, and although they can be played and installed from the Xbox applications for Windows, for those who do not use these services, access was through Bethesda.net’s own launcher.