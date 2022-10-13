Microsoft’s browser is the first to integrate DALL-E’s AI. Google shouldn’t take long.

Microsoft embraces artificial intelligence taking an important step. Their search engine, Bing, will start integrating DALL-E 2, the OpenAI AI with whom they are collaborating directly. The promise is simple: If you can’t find the photo you’re looking for, create it yourself.

The new tool is called Image Creator from Microsoft Bing. Its operation does not have much mystery. We will have to describe the image and the search engine will return several results.

The future of searches also goes through AI

This function will be available soon in select markets in preview version. As sufficient feedback is obtained, Microsoft explains that its intention is to expand its availability to other users. Once it becomes a standard tool, users will be able to browse Bing and in addition to the search button, there will be the create button.

One of Microsoft’s challenges is to avoid offering erroneous or biased image results. That is why they are working directly with OpenAI to limit and set violent content filters or inappropriate images. Additionally, Microsoft is reviewing the databases on which DALL-E 2 works to try to offer more diverse images.

In addition to integrating with Bing, Microsoft has created a new application that integrates DALL-E. This is Microsoft Designer, an alternative to Canvas.

Microsoft has advanced Google in its commitment to artificial intelligence. It is a movement that makes a lot of sense and is expected that Google is taking good note of it. From Google they work on reinventing their own search and adding artificial intelligence would be the next logical step.

They also have an advantage, that of having their own image generation AIs such as IMAGE or Parti. The search for information is becoming more visual and adding these image-generating AIs is a solution that fits in well with the trend of recent years.