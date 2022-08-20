We continue with our review of the best consoles of all time, and after seeing the best games for SNES, PSX, Nintendo 64, Wii, Megadrive, Game Boy, Sega Saturn, Gamecube, Dreamcast, PS2 or PS3, we are going to take a look at the exclusive games Xbox 360. Although the original Xbox came before it, 360 was Microsoft’s first bestseller, and it was the one that really started the rivalry between Sony and the Box X.

In this generation is when sand much emphasis was placed on cross-platform games, and we are going to focus on the exclusive games (which had them, and VERY good ones).

This is our selection of the 7 best Xbox 360 games

Blue Dragon

As it happened in games like Dragon Quest or Chrno Trigger, Akira Toriyama was in charge of designing the characters of this fantastic RPG exclusive to Xbox 360. It’s a really enjoyable role-playing game if you like the genre, and it’s available to buy today (unlike Sony, Microsoft cares a lot about games). of this generation).





Crackdown

Although the third installment of the series has been somewhat disappointing, the first two titles in the series are quite loved by lovers of unbridled action and sandbox. Although the first part received a little more affection from fans and the press, both games are a perfect example that there is life beyond GTA.





Forza Horizon

When we talk about Forza Horizon, it is impossible not to think of the best current driving saga. and precisely it was on Xbox 360 where he kicked off, being a spin-off of Forza Motorsport. It was a must-have for fans of driving games at the time, and laid the groundwork for the fantastic idea of ​​an open-world car game.





Gears of War

We are facing one of Microsoft’s workhorses for this generation. Much is said about Call of Duty, but Gears of War and Halo turned the Box X console into the benchmark when it comes to shooters. While Halo is first person, the shoulder camera of Gears of War along with his fantastic multiplayer and campaign modes They made it one of those games that all shooter lovers should play.





Halo

Although the Halo saga saw the light on the original Xbox, it was in 360 where he was in charge of shining with his own light. It is often discussed which is better, Gears of War or Halo, and the defenders of the Master Chief are clear: in addition to a very interesting story, Halo’s multiplayer modes were the reason why many religiously paid the Xbox month after month. Gold.





Lost Odyssey

You remember Blue Dragon, right? Well, Lost Odyssey comes to perfect the formula and, respecting the foundations of its predecessor, give the best experience a JRPG could offer on Xbox 360: many hours of entertainment, a history of milk and character design by Takehiko Inoue, mangaka responsible for authentic masterpieces such as Slam Dunk or Vagabond.





long live pinata

The list closes one of the funniest and most different experiences that Xbox 360 offered. We are not going to talk about the spin-off (more similar to Mario Party than anything else), but about the two main deliveries. The objective, absurd as it may seem, was take care of a garden full of piñatas. These piñatas could reproduce and have more piñatas, and you could decorate your garden (by planting, creating ponds…) to grow your community.





Today there are few games as original and risky as this one, so if your curiosity has been piqued, you can play it on Xbox One and Series.