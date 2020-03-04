General News

Microsoft’s solution for COVID-19 is a free Teams subscription for six months

March 4, 2020
Microsoft has replied to COVID-19, also known as the unconventional coronavirus, and the upper choice of work-from-home insurance coverage insurance policies it is impressed, by the use of making its paid collaboration software program, Microsoft Teams, unfastened for 6 months.

Microsoft began creating a unfastened mannequin of Teams available in 2018, nevertheless the company reserved constructive choices for its paid mannequin, available with a license. It’s those paid choices that will now be made available to consumers free of cost for 6 months, consistent with JP Courtois, Microsoft’s govt vp and president of Microsoft world product sales, promoting and operations.

