Microsoft’s solution for COVID-19 is a free Teams subscription for six months

Microsoft has replied to COVID-19, also known as the unconventional coronavirus, and the upper choice of work-from-home insurance coverage insurance policies it is impressed, by the use of making its paid collaboration software program, Microsoft Teams, unfastened for 6 months.

Microsoft began creating a unfastened mannequin of Teams available in 2018, nevertheless the company reserved constructive choices for its paid mannequin, available with a license. It’s those paid choices that will now be made available to consumers free of cost for 6 months, consistent with JP Courtois, Microsoft’s govt vp and president of Microsoft world product sales, promoting and operations.

To study this textual content in full, please click on on proper right here