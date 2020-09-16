Middle-aged man raped a teenager by implicating her in a love trap, has done four marriages before

new Delhi: One such case has come up in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, which surprised everyone. A middle-aged man trapped a 17-year-old teenager in Prem Jam. It is alleged that he raped her at different places. The man called himself Aman Chaudhary, while his real name is Abdullah. The police has arrested the person. Also Read – UP: Gang-rape of a girl returning from hospital for duty, thrown in road in bad condition

The case is of Kankarkheda police station area of ​​Meerut, UP. It is being told that a person named Abdullah, calling himself Aman Chaudhary, approached a 17-year-old girl and trapped her in a love trap. He started meeting the teenager and took him apart and raped him. Made a video of the teenager and then threatened that if he does not listen to them, the video will go viral. Troubled by this, the teenager complained and the matter reached the police. Also Read – The servant’s relationship with the store’s mistress, whatsapp started happening, then the owner …

It is being told that this person named Abdullah has already had four marriages. He also has four children. When the police caught Abdullah, his hair also got fake. He used to wear big hair to show his age while he was bald. The leaders of the Hindu Jagran Manch alleged that the accused, using his nephew, lured the teenager to Ghaziabad and kept him in a rented room. After this, he went to Ganganagar in Meerut and rented a house. Also Read – 11 cases of love jihad were reported in a month in this district of UP, SIT will investigate