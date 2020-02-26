Middlesbrough v Leeds preview: Watch Championship on TV, live stream, prediction

Leeds make the brief journey up the A19 to face Middlesbrough on the Riverside this night.

Marcelo Bielsa’s males are again on course for computerized promotion after selecting up back-to-back victories.

They sit three factors forward of third-place Nottingham Forest with a recreation in hand, and may pile the strain on with a win over Boro.

Former Leeds star Jonathan Woodgate will likely be determined for his Middlesbrough facet to show their season round, however they’re sliding ominously near hazard.

Boro sit 21st within the desk after failing to win any of their final eight video games. Their final victory got here on New 12 months’s Day.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces it’s worthwhile to find out about methods to watch the Middlesbrough v Leeds recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Middlesbrough v Leeds?

Middlesbrough v Leeds will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 26th February 2020.

The way to watch Middlesbrough v Leeds on TV

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Motion from 7:40pm.

Sky clients can particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

The way to live stream Middlesbrough v Leeds on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be out there through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Middlesbrough followers are entitled to really feel apprehensive proper now. Their slide has been alarming, and there are only a few indicators of a return to type.

Worryingly for them, the underside three all received final week and so they have misplaced simply as soon as in every of their final 4 video games.

Leeds are liable to a shock defeat or draw, however they shouldn’t have an issue dispatching Middlesbrough on this one.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 0-2 Leeds