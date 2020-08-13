Midnight Solar: 10 Things We Learned From Edward’s Perspective Of Twilight

Alice Loves Folks Lengthy Earlier than She Meets Them

It’s an undisputed indisputable fact that Alice Cullen is the very best, proper? The character is especially attention-grabbing in Midnight Solar as a result of readers get to see Edward and Alice’s cute brother-sister relationship. It is particularly attention-grabbing on this context as a result of he can share her visions of the longer term and sense her timeless enthusiasm for Bella.

Within the new novel, we learn the way authentically keen Alice is to fulfill Bella, always asking her brother if she will be able to introduce herself. And the way a lot she really loves her, having seen forward to the connection they’d sometime have. And likewise that this has occurred earlier than when Jasper got here into the image. She’d seen their future lengthy earlier than it occurred. She was in love with him earlier than they even met and made certain to select the very best model of their first assembly by measure of her visions.