Midnight Solar: 6 Things We Hope To See In The New Twilight Book

Edward’s True Ideas About Turning Bella Into A Vampire

The last item we’re curious to see in Midnight Solar is Edward Cullen’s ideas concerning learn how to deal with his budding love with Bella. When she is attacked by James, Edward has the choice for a second to permit her to grow to be a vampire however he as a substitute sucks the venom out and permits her to stay human. By the tip of the guide, Bella says she is able to grow to be a vampire at the highschool promenade however Edward refuses to permit her to.

That’s cute and all, however does he actually imagine this or is he placing on a entrance to be able to save her from his destiny? We’re particularly inquisitive about Edward’s thought course of on staying together with her as a substitute of shifting out of Forks and the way Midnight Solar itself will go away the characters. Will we get the identical ending or will it broaden on the story in a reputable approach?