Midnight Solar: What To Know About The Twilight Spinoff And What It Could Mean For A Future Movie

Could Any Of The Unique Twilight Forged Return?

Within the eight years for the reason that Twilight saga has concluded, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have been capable of carve out careers previous the teenager franchise that stand other than their early work. Pattinson is nearly to grow to be the subsequent Batman and star in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Stewart has made a ton of indie movies and most just lately was in Charlie’s Angels and Underwater. If Midnight Solar grew to become a film, they’ve an incredible excuse to not return as a result of they’re too previous to play everlasting youngsters, however perhaps they may cameo or tackle one other half within the movie? They could possibly be an incredible Esme and Carlisle … or one other pair of the actors from the unique motion pictures (like Jackson Rathbone and Nikki Reed) might tackle these characters.