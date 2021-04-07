‘Midsomer Murders’ New Season to Premiere on Acorn TV in the U.S.

AMC Networks’ British programming-focused streamer Acorn TV has acquired unique SVOD and U.S. premiere rights to the new season of “Midsomer Murders” from distributor All3media Worldwide.

Acorn TV will premiere the first two feature-length episodes of season 22 from April 19 and can bow the remaining 4 episodes this fall after manufacturing concludes.

In “Midsomer Murders,” detective chief Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and detective sergeant Winter (Nick Hendrix) examine homicides, blackmail, greed and betrayal in England’s most murderous county. The long-running collection impressed by the novels of Caroline Graham started in 1997 on U.Ok. broadcaster ITV and has been successful for Acorn TV, the place the first 21 seasons are additionally obtainable.

“’Midsomer Murders’ stays one in every of the hottest thriller collection of all-time and is beloved by our subscribers, so Acorn TV is thrilled to completely supply new episodes on April 19, as quickly as they’re obtainable, in addition to 4 extra mysteries later this yr,” mentioned Matthew Graham, basic supervisor of Acorn TV. “Given the significance of this collection to the thriller style and British tv lovers worldwide, we all know followers have been anxiously awaiting the new season, so we’re excited to be the solely place in the U.S. to watch all 22 seasons.”

Acorn TV’s 2021 programming consists of commissioned authentic collection like U.Ok. crime drama “Whitstable Pearl,” starring Kerry Godliman (“After Life”), U.Ok. detective drama “Dalgleish” starring Bertie Carvel (“Jonathan Unusual & Mr Norrell”), the second season of Australia-set Miss Fisher spinoff “Ms. Fisher’s Fashionable Homicide Mysteries,” New Zealand romantic comedy “Below the Vines,” in addition to Northern Eire crime thriller “Bloodlands,” starring James Nesbitt and co-executive produced by Jed Mercurio, and Australian detective collection “My Life Is Homicide,” starring Lucy Lawless.