Midsommar Ending Defined: What Happens To Dani And What The Insane Twist Means

After the ritual, Christian runs out of it bare and feeling disoriented. He stumbles onto the dismembered physique of one in all Pelle’s attendees on the pageant earlier than being knocked out by a member of Harga. Christian wakes as much as the ultimate ritual of the pageant with out the power to maneuver or discuss. We study that the opposite fallen mates that got here with Christian and Dani shall be 4 of 9 sacrifices to conclude the pageant. One other 4 are Hargan residents.

The ninth and remaining sacrifice have to be chosen by Dani, the Could Queen. She should select between the final “new blood” of the pageant Christian or a Hargan that has been picked at random. Dani appears to be like disoriented and in ache as Christian is chosen, stuffed right into a carcass of a bear and burned within the temple with the eight different sacrifices. The Hargan folks dance round Dani in an enormous floral costume as her painful expression transforms into one in all peace and joyfulness on the burning constructing.