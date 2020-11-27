MiG-29’s trainer crashes in Arabian Sea, missing a pilot, orders given by Janj

new Delhi: Indian Navy trainee ‘MiG 29K’ aircraft crashed into the sea during the operation on Thursday evening. One pilot has been rescued in the accident and the search for the other one is still going on. The aircraft was being operated by INS Vikramaditya. Officials gave this information on Friday. Also Read – Pressure created in Arabian Sea may change in a severe cyclonic storm, Mumbai in most danger

Naval officials said on Friday that the accident took place in the Arabian Sea at around 5 pm yesterday. The official said, "One pilot has been saved. Air and land units of another pilot are on the hunt. "

Officials said that the Navy has deployed surveillance aircraft and boats to search for the missing pilot. Sources said that the Russian aircraft took off from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

He said that a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. INS Vikramaditya is part of the ‘Malabar’ military exercise in which navies of India, US, Australia and Japan participate. The Indian Navy has a fleet of around 40 ‘MiG-29K’ fighters and some of them are operated by aircraft.

(Input agency)