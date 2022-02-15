Might & Magic returns: Ubisoft is looking for staff for a new AAA game from the legendary franchise

The saga began its adventures in 1986 and released several adventures until 2014, the year its latest installment was released.

If you’ve followed the RPG genre practically since its inception, the Might and Magic franchise is probably familiar to you. This veteran saga began its adventures in the sector back in 1986and since then he has continued the adventures with more than 10 deliveries in the market. And it is that this fantastic universe still has a lot of potential, which is why Ubisoft wants to study the development of a new game.

The game will be developed by Ubisoft ShanghaiAlthough no specific details have emerged about what we could expect with the new installment of Might & Magic, we already know that it would be an AAA game. This is what VGC points out after finding a job offer at Ubisoft in which they are looking for a person who can “defend the brand marketing and product marketability in a new AAA Might & Magic game.”

According to the job opportunity, Ubisoft Shanghai would be in charge of the development of said title. They have not given more information about the initiative, but it should be noted that the last numbered installment of the saga, Might and Magic X Legacy, was released at the beginning of 2014 and had a content update that includes even a DLC with a new adventure and two unpublished dungeons.

We will have to wait for Ubisoft to provide more information about this new game, although Might & Magic fans can already renew our hopes about the future of said franchise. After all, the previous titles managed to dazzle us with their action rpg and a role-playing experience very much in the style of the Old Schoolsomething that we commented on in the analysis of Might and Magic X Legacy.

