Migos’ Label Head Calls Group’s Lawsuit ‘Nonsense’ – Variety

Pierre “P” Thomas, cofounder of the Atlanta powerhouse label High quality Management, has responded to Migos’ accusation that it was “cheated out of tens of millions of {dollars}” by the label and its longtime legal professional Damien Granderson.

“It’s unlucky that the identical people who we have now labored onerous, offered alternatives for, and championed for at the moment are alleging that we have now participated in any type of immoral or unfair enterprise practices or took benefit of them and their careers, particularly whereas we’re coping with the dying of an artist on our label that was expensive to us,” Thomas wrote on Instagram, referencing the taking pictures dying of the label’s artist Lil Marlo late Saturday.

Whereas the grievance was filed in opposition to Granderson, it contains a number of allegations that he favored QC, whom he additionally represents, over the group. The grievance alleges that Granderson “abused his place of belief as Migos’ fiduciary from the second he was retained as Migos’ lawyer” and “cheated [the group] out of tens of millions of {dollars},” accusing him of “evident conflicts of curiosity” and favoring High quality Management. The swimsuit, which doesn’t specify an quantity the group is in search of past “tens of millions of {dollars},” accuses Granderson {of professional} malpractice and unjust enrichment, amongst different claims. (Learn extra about it right here.)

He additionally Tweeted on Wednesday, “Know the distinction between who in your nook and who in you enterprise. #KeepGoin”

Thomas’ response follows in full:

It’s unlucky that the identical people who we have now labored onerous, offered alternatives for, and championed for at the moment are alleging that we have now participated in any type of immoral or unfair enterprise practices or took benefit of them and their careers, particularly whereas we’re coping with the dying of an artist on our label that was expensive to us.

We have now at all times practiced trustworthy enterprise and full transparency from the start after we began High quality Management Music. We constructed this enterprise on household values, which has been so onerous to do when you find yourself coping with a lot delight and ego. The issue that I’ve been combating on this enterprise as black man is jealousy, hate, division, and lack of communication. I used to be a millionaire earlier than I obtained within the music enterprise and for me to know the sacrifices I’ve made for the people who I’ve invested in and put each greenback, blood, sweat, and tears into is nonsense. I can’t stand by and let High quality Management Music’s popularity and all the things we have now constructed and sacrificed be tarnished by allegations of unfair and unjust enterprise practices. I’m a pupil of this recreation and I’ve watched a number of black document label proprietor’s get destroyed by the identical issues that I’m dealing with proper now. For this reason majority of the individuals on this enterprise find yourself in monetary turmoil and in the end failing to succeed in their full potential.

It’s onerous sufficient to be preventing and battling with firms and the powers that be, I’m not doing it with those that I take into account household. I really like my artists and I really like my workforce. Everybody has their very own legal professionals. I perceive on this enterprise that you’re not at all times going to finish with the individuals you began with. I say that to say, I’m not forcing anyone to be in enterprise with us that has an issue and can’t talk and doesn’t wish to work as a unit. Every part is negotiable. I want my entire workforce more cash, extra blessings, and continued success. #LongLiveMarlo🙏🏾