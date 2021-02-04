Migos’ Suit Against Attorney Damien Granderson Dismissed

A authorized criticism by Atlanta rap trio Migos towards their longtime lawyer Damien Granderson was dismissed with prejudice Wednesday, in accordance with paperwork considered by Selection.

The group filed the criticism in July of final yr, claiming that Granderson “abused his place of belief as Migos’ fiduciary from the second he was retained as Migos’ lawyer” and “cheated [the group] out of tens of millions of {dollars},” accusing him of “evident conflicts of curiosity” and favoring the group’s label, High quality Management, which he additionally represented. The go well with, which didn’t specify an quantity the group is in search of past “tens of millions of {dollars},” accuses Granderson {of professional} malpractice and unjust enrichment, amongst different claims.

The group — Quavious Marshall (“Quavo”), Kiari Cephus (“Offset”), Kirsnick Ball (“Takeoff”) — whose fourth album “Tradition III” has been delayed for years, has been dogged by authorized points all through a lot of its profession. The lawsuit additionally alleges that Granderson’s file offers first with 300 Leisure, which the group left in 2017 through an expensive exit association to hitch with Capitol, weren’t in its finest curiosity and price the group “tens of millions of {dollars}.”

Pierre “P” Thomas, cofounder of High quality Management, referred to as the criticism “nonsense.”

“It’s unlucky that the identical those who we have now labored arduous, supplied alternatives for, and championed for are actually alleging that we have now participated in any sort of immoral or unfair enterprise practices or took benefit of them and their careers, particularly whereas we’re coping with the loss of life of an artist on our label that was expensive to us,” Thomas wrote on Instagram, referencing the capturing loss of life of the label’s artist Lil Marlo earlier that week.

Reps for Migos didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s requests for remark.