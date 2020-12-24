‘Migrants’ Wins VIEW Fest 2020’s Best Short Award

“Migrants,” a deeply textured eight-minute animated quick a couple of polar bear cub and its mom pushed to search for a brand new residence due to local weather change, has been named the perfect in need of VIEW Fest, the quick movie pageant sponsored by the VIEW Convention in Turin, Italy.

The story touched the worldwide jury with its interwoven themes of world warming and immigration informed by the expertise of the homeless polar bears, who discover themselves the topic of scorn and mock after they attain a brand new land populated by unfriendly brown bears. The movie was made by fifth-year college students at France’s POLE 3D: Zoé Devise, Lucas Lermytte, Hugo Caby, Aubin Kubiak and Antoine Dupriez. “Migrants” obtained the highest prize of $2,000 euros.

“Latitude du Printemps,” the story of an deserted canine, a precocious boy and an expert bike owner, obtained the Jury Award. The movie was made by Sylvain Cuvillier, Chloé Bourdic, Théophile Coursimault, Noémie Halberstam, Maŷlis Mosny and Zijing Ye of the Rubika Faculty in France. The jury praised its ingenious storytelling and refreshing animation, and awarded it the five hundred euro prize.

Tthe jury remarked on the general high quality of the entries within the 2020 competitors, mentioned VIEW Convention director Maria Elena Gutierrez. “The jurors have been impressed with the 123 of animation types and tales, and so they mentioned the manufacturing degree on among the entries was insane.”

As a result of the slate of movies was so robust, the jury additionally awarded two honorable mentions: one to Alexandre Manzanares’ seven-minute “Trésor,” a couple of pair of clumsy treasure hunters, a lovesick octopus and the mermaid all of them covet, and the opposite to the darkly humorous “The Useless Palms of Dublin” by Leo Crowley, about enchanted gloves and the unfortunate pianist who finds them.

Winner of the ItalianMix Award for Italian-made quick was “For Teddy,” Marco Giglio’s three-minute movie a couple of band of house marines bidding a fond farewell to their deceased teddy bear comrade. Giglio received a Wacom Pill Intuos Professional for the quick.

Along with Gutierrez, jury members included journalist Barbara Robertson, manufacturing designer Celine Desrumaus, investor Steve Meunch, “The Closing Credit” podcast host Kristina Morss, DNEG international head of animation Theodore Ty, Pixar digital artist Dylan Sisson and Francesco Narciso, Neo graduate in design and visible communication at Polytechnic of Turin.

VIEW Convention, which stands for Digital Interactive Rising World, has frequently attracted a who’s who of luminaries in visible results, animation, gaming, digital actuality, augmented actuality and blended actuality to the weeklong convention to provide talks, take part in panels, community and maintain grasp courses. It’s held each fall in Turin, Italy. This yr’s talks can be found on-demand at right here. On-demand ticket holders can view the VIEW 2020 Short Movie Award winners on-line.

VIEW is sponsored by Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo, Fondazione CRT, Regione Piemonte, Città di Torino and OGR.