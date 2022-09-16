Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo: what are the 22 diseases that could get him out of jail

Felix Gallardo is waiting for his house arrest (Infobae)

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the former “Chief of Chiefs” of the Guadalajara Cartel, has been diagnosed until 22 health conditions, among which stand out pneumonia, tuberculosis and diabetes, informed the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC).

The department secretary, Rosa Icela Rodriguezdetailed in the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in order to justify his house arrest, what are the 22 evils that have compromised the health of the former drug trafficker.

Left deafness and very poor right hearing, ocular globe atrophy and glaucoma in the left eye, facial carcinoma, herniated disc, benign prostatic hypertrophy, long-standing vertigo, esophagitis, chronic anxiety and depression, arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, pulmonary tuberculosis latent and pneumonia (prison-acquired).

Among the drugs that Félix Gallardo has to take to mitigate these ailments, explained Icela Rodríguez, are Renacenz, Nootropil, Nexium, Pemix, Pregabalin, Psyllium plantago, Timotol ophthalmic, Meftormina, Ketorolocao, Aspirin, Dotbal, Calcitrol and Pyridoxine.

Rodríguez explained that on August 25, the person in charge of the Coordination of the Medical Area of ​​the Jalisco Police Station for Sentenced Persons recommended the measure of “house arrest” for Félix Gallardo because his current state of health requires care that can be provided to the interior. of the prison, such as: constant specialized attention, close surveillance and supervision 24 hours a day.

Félix Gallardo appeared before the Telemundo cameras in a clearly deteriorated state of health

The former partner of Rafael Caro Quintero and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo is detained at the State Center for Social Rehabilitation in Puente Grande, Jalisco, and he has two sentences: one of 40 years for crimes against health, weapons collection and bribery; and another —which he must serve at the end of the first— for 37 years derived from the murder of the former DEA agent, Enrique Camarena Salazar.

On Monday it was announced that a federal judge sentenced Félix Gallardo to the benefit of house arrest due to his delicate state of health. The magistrate’s decision was the order of conditional release in home confinement with electronic monitoring (bracelet). }

However, Rodríguez stressed, “at the moment it is unknown in which the challenge filed by the Attorney General of the Republic will conclude. In summary, the decision to leave this inmate, or not, corresponds to the judiciary and the FGR. I have given the instruction so that all the medical attention it requires is given in the prison, not only to this inmate, but to all those who remain there, “he said.

On Tuesday, President López Obrador endorsed the benefit of the house arrest granted by a judge to Félix Gallardo. From his morning conference, the Mexican president endorsed the deteriorated state of health who had “Chief of Chiefs”.

“The gentleman is truly in poor health. He has many diseases. He is ill and cannot be cared for in prison. He has to be cared for in a house with his family”, indicated the president.”

The president endorsed that the Chief of Chiefs cannot be served from the Puente Grande Prison, Jalisco

Félix Gallardo was considered in the 1980s as the most powerful drug lord. The do founded the Guadalajara cartel, the first powerful in Mexicoled him to become part of the criminal history of the country.

Nevertheless, Félix Gallardo’s life today is far from being that of that drug baron who owned hotelstraveled in luxury cars and rubbed elbows with representatives of power and the highest of society.

It was in August 2021 when the founder of the Guadalajara Cartel was visibly deteriorated in an interview from prison before the network’s cameras, Telemundo.

“My health is terrible, my family is digging a hole for me to be buried in a tree, I have no prognosis for my life”, expressed the former drug lord.

