Miguel Berchelt does not remember how Óscar Valdez knocked him out

In February 2021, Valdez snatched the undefeated “Alacrán” Berchelt with a forceful blow (Video: YouTube / TV Azteca Deportes)

Part of the contrast in boxing is when a fighter wins a fight for knock out; while one corner celebrates the victory, the other is concerned about the well-being of their boxer. That’s how it happened when Oscar Valdez took the super featherweight belt from Miguel Angel Berchelt.

It was in february 2021 when the World Boxing Council (WBC) met a new champion in the division after a resounding blow that sent to the canvas Scorpion Berchelt al round 10. The images of the knockout impressed Mexican boxing fans as the native of Cancun took a long time to recover and set off alarms about his state of health.

Recently, Miguel Berchelt himself was in charge of narrating how did he experience that defeat and within his testimony he highlighted that He doesn’t remember what those last rounds were like. in which he tried to defend his title because the concussion caused damage to his memory because he does not remember anything of what he experienced that night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In February 2021 Óscar Valdez knocked out Miguel Berchelt (Photo: Instagram/oscarvaldez56)

In an interview with Eric Terrible Morales for the podcast One More Round detailed when did he regain consciousness and realized the seriousness of the blow he received. The first thing he highlighted is that his family and coaches had to remind him how the closing of that contest was.

“I don’t remember the fight Erik, they tell me how it ended but I don’t even remember,” he said.

Despite the fact that on top of the ring he managed to recover and even had a brief conversation with Valdeznone of those details of the fight exist in the memory of the Scorpion Berchelt then stated that during his transfer to the hospital in the ambulance he understood what happened.

Miguel Berchelt does not remember the fight with Óscar Valdez (Photo: Instagram/oscarvaldez56)

Seeing the concern of his wife and his coach, he realized the power of the blow that knocked him out. He even understood that several rounds he fought under an unconscious state that he was unaware of and that put his well-being at risk.

“Yo when I reacted I was already in the ambulance, I was hooked, I want to stop and (I noticed) ‘why am I hooked?’, I said. And I see that my wife is coming, Alfredo is coming, my wife is crying and I say to her like ‘was it worth it?’. It was there that I dropped the twenty that I said: ‘How many rounds was I fighting unconscious?’”.

And it is that from the first rounds of the contest, Eddy Reynoso’s pupil dominated the ring as he landed several forceful blows that destabilized Miguel Berchelt. In the fourth round, one of Valdez’s punches landed on the back of the neck, an event that marked the fight because from that moment the former champion did not demonstrate a good strategy in defending his championship.

Miguel Berchelt lost the WBC super featherweight belt to Óscar Valdez in February 2021 (Photo: Instagram/alacranbercheltoficial)

Own Scorpion assured that it lacked “fang” throughout the fight, he could have taken another strategy since in his entire career he had not received a blow to the neck. And because the blow was in the fourth round, he felt that he could still continue to compete despite the discomfort he began to experience.

“I lacked a little more fang because Óscar gave me three blows to the back of the neck, since then I had never been hit on the back of the head. I got dizzy and I was never the same again.”

He assured that sporting pride and shame made him extend the fight until the tenth round. Although his deterioration was already noticeable, he explained: “Do you know what got there? pride as a mexican”. Fortunately for the native of Cancun, Quintana Roo, the blow did not happen to majors and he continued with his professional career but now as a former world champion.

