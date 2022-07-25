Miguel Borja’s 4 minutes of magic in River’s victory against Aldosivi: chest assist, a bunch of hitches, a goal and the “hummingbird” celebration

* Chest assist for Palavecino’s goal

15 minutes into the second half, with the duel between Aldosivi y River Plate very work, Marcelo Gallardo He appealed to the bench of substitutes to unlock it. Nicolás de la Cruz and two of the reinforcements entered: Pablo Solari and Miguel Borgia. And the replacement was key: the Millionaire won 3-0. Of the trident, the most decisive was the Colombian striker, who in his second match already found the net. But he also left his stamp on all the conquests.

The 29-year-old attacker assisted Agustín Palavecino with his chest and with his back to the goal for 1-0, after a punctured pass from De la Cruz. That was 25 minutes into the complementary stage. Just 120 seconds later, Solari enabled it with a long delivery and headed towards the area with Tomás Lecanda and the goalkeeper ahead. He hooked once, twice against the defender, until with the pause he gave rise to the irruption of Lucas Beltrán, who made it 2-0.

* His great play at 2-0 and Beltrán’s thanks

But there was time for more of Borja. Once the VAR confirmed that he was not offside at the start of the second goal, the Tiburón prepared to serve. But River pressed furiously. After a back pass, Beltrán obstructed a defender and his actions caused the ball to drift towards Borja, who faced one-on-one. When he had Devecchi right under his nose, he defined the near post.

The combo was complete with the celebration: the Colombian rehearsed the “hummingbird”, its traditional celebration. La Banda paid seven million dollars for his card (which belonged to Junior from Barranquilla and Palmeiras) and the former Olimpo de Bahía Blanca striker is already returning each ticket with his hierarchy.

* The 3-0, first of his harvest in Núñez, which he crowned with his classic celebration

“I am grateful to God for the opportunity he gave me. I’m happy because that’s what I’ve been working for, trying to help the team when they need me and the truth is that I’m leaving very happy for that”, he said after the game.

“The defense closed me well and I saw Beltrán who was alone and first of all you have to think about the team,” he said about his maneuver in the 2-0, pure dribbling. “I like to throw a little magic. When it’s time, it’s time to appear a little with that, but always with respect for the rival “, he concluded about his holdings. It was four minutes of magic that allowed River to reach the 17-point line, seven behind the leader Atlético Tucumán.

* Borja’s word after his great performance at the José María Minella stadium

