Miguel Herran (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Miguel Herran is a Spanish actor, filmmaker, and social media influencer. He’s most famed for enjoying the outstanding persona of Anibal Río Cortes in Cash Heist, a Netflix sequence and, Christian Varela within the display Elite. He has an enormous fan base on Instagram.

Beginning & Circle of relatives

Miguel Herran used to be born on 25 April 1996 in Malaga, Andalusia, Spain. His father’s identify is Manuel Herran and, his mom’s identify is Belen De Los angeles-Herran. He did his schooling at William Layton Laboratory.

Bio

Actual Identify Miguel Herran
Career Actor, director, and influencer
Date of Beginning 25 April 1996
Age (as in 2021) 25 Years
Beginning Position Malaga, Andalusia, Spain
Nationality Spaniards
House The town Malaga, Andalusia, Spain
Circle of relatives Mom : Belen De Los angeles-Herran
Miguel Herran with Mother

Father : Manuel Herran
Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Spouse : Now not To be had
Faith Christian
Deal with Madrid, Spain
Miguel Herran (Actor)

Profession

Herran made his illustrated beginnings with the movie A cambio de nada (or Not anything in Go back) within the yr 2015. He performed the lead position as Dario and performed with Antonio Bachiller, Antonia Guzman, Miguel Rellan, and so on. Herran went directly to play and function an assistant director in a brief movie Nomeolvides in 2016. The similar yr, he served within the film 1898, Our Final Males within the Philippines, below the identify of Soldado Carvajal.

Miguel were given the risk to paintings for probably the most lead characters Río/Aníbal Cortés in TV sequence Cash Heist within the yr 2017. He has seemed within the movie The Invisible Dad or mum below the identify Miguel Angel. In the similar yr, he carried out in subsequent Netflix Elite sequence below the identify of Christian Varela Exposito.

He made a debut within the sequence as the principle persona of the primary season of the sequence. Miguel used to be the invited persona of the second one season of Elite. He has carried out in more than a few films like Some Time Later as Ray in 2018, Alegria, tristeza as Terrorist in 2018, and Hasta el Cielo as Angel in 2020. Herran performed in a business for India’s tune broadcasting platform Gaana.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Now not Recognized
Faculty William Layton Laboratorio
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
Debut Tv : Cash Heist (2017)
Money Heist (2017)
Movie : A cambio de nada (2015)
A cambio de nada (2015)
Awards Goya Awards (2016)
Miguel Herran (Actor)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 8″ Ft
Weight 75 Kg
Frame Form Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
Eye Color Brown
Hair Color Mild Brown
Leisure pursuits Motorbike Using and Enjoying with Canines
Miguel Herran (Actor)

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single
Girlfriends Sandra Escacena (Spanish actress)
Miguel Herran with Sandra Escacena
Controversies None
Wage (approx) Now not To be had
Internet Value $1 million Approx
Miguel Herran (Actor)

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Miguel Herran

  • Miguel Herran used to be raised in Madrid, Spain through his mom.
  • He were given nominated for Premios CEC for Perfect New Actor in 2016.
  • Herran received the Goya Award for Perfect New Actor for Not anything in Go back in 2016.

  • He won a nomination for ASECAN Awards for Perfect Male Efficiency in 2016.
  • He additionally featured in duvet web page of more than a few model mag.

  • He’s a motorcycle lover, continuously uploads footage along with his motorbike.

  • He’s keen on canine and owns a puppy canine.

When you’ve got extra information about Miguel Herran. Please remark under we can up to date inside a hour.

