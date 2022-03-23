Miguel Herrera could replace Tata Martino if Mexico loses against the USA

Miguel Herrera directed the Mexican National Team between 2013 and 2015 (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Mexico will receive United States this Thursday March 24 to complete day 12 of the Octagonal Finalwith which he will try to get his pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022 and get his eighth consecutive classification to a World Cup.

To do this, the team led by Gerardo Martino He will have to break two negative streaks against the North American team. First, the three consecutive defeats that he has accumulated between the Nations League, the Gold Cup and the tie, but also the 13 years that the Tricolor without defeating United States at Aztec stadium.

Because Mexico is in third place in the classification and his pass to the world is still at stake, a historic defeat against the box of the stars and stripes I would put the name of Michael Herrera on the table and would do it stronger than ever to replace the Tata.

Miguel Herrera has Tigres in second place in the Shout for Peace 2022 tournament (Photo: EFE/Miguel Sierra)

In accordance with Rafael Ramos through a detailed column in ESPNthis possibility already leads among the possibilities of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for several weeks, so despite having come out with a good harvest of points on the last FIFA date, his position in the Mexican team it is not insured.

Losing a fourth time against the United States, also consecutively, would put him “back in Argentina” and Michael Herrera He would already be ready to assume command, since he would even have been notified that he was ready, to the extent that they would have asked him to keep his composure regarding his personality.

According to these declarations of the contrasted commentator of ESPNthe continuity of Tata Martino at Tricolor is in serious danger and would depend on the next result against the United States, because although it would not yet be out of the world if he loses, he would arrive with very high pressure in the last two games against Honduras and El Salvador.

Gerardo Martino accumulates 35 wins, 7 draws and 7 losses as coach of Mexico (Photo: EFE/José Méndez)

Michael Herrera He was coach of Mexico for only a year and a half, in which he accumulated 19 wins, 10 draws and seven losses, with a Gold Cup under his belt and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil directed.

Unfortunately for the interests of the Mexican strategist, his stay at the head of the Tri ended precipitously by a clash with Christian Martinolijust after winning a controversial gold Cup in 2015 that brought all kinds of criticism to his person and to the football of his team.

For this reason, one of the main requests of the FMF would be to control the temperament of the Louseas he is consecrated as one of the most passionate coaches in Mexican soccer and one of the most impulsive.

KEEP READING:

“He knows what is at stake”: Faitelson warned what would happen to Tata Martino after Mexico vs. the USA

“It falls short”: Piojo Herrera criticized Tata Martino’s call

The millionaire figure that Miguel Herrera lost after beating Christian Martinoli