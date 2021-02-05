Miguel Herrera signs agreement to settle tax debt for 1.6 million pesos

(Photo: EFE / David Martínez Pelcastre / File)



Miguel Herrera Aguirre, former soccer player and former coach of América, agreed with the Federal Prosecutor’s Office to pay 1,622,496 pesos, after being accused by equated tax fraud, by reporting income lower than that obtained in the 2014 when he served as coach of the Mexican Soccer Team.

According to newspaper information Millennium, Herrera Aguirre omitted to declare 737,000 pesos of taxes Before the Tax Administration Service (SAT), since more surcharges and updates in six years, the amount amounts to 1.6 million pesos.

It is also indicated that the agreement also includes the publication of a message in a medium with national circulation as an example to the rest of the population in order to comply with the payment of taxes.

As Walmart did at the time, which reached an agreement to pay 8,079 million pesos in May and on July 7 published a display in which they indicated the amount paid and indicated that they “reiterated their commitment to operate in compliance with the legal framework , as all companies should do ”.

(Photo: EFE / Luis Enrique Granados / File)



According to data from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, at the end of 2019, lhe tax debts of all types of taxpayers amounted to a total of 712,490 million pesos, of which 231,787 million pesos correspond to companies and individuals with a large volume of operations and profits, reported the newspaper The Economist.

“I was surprised at how quickly the decision about my replacement was made”

América terminated its employment relationship with Herrera on December 21, 2020 and eight days later he reported that the new coach would be Santiago Solari.

The organization justified that the dismissal of the technical director was because it no longer adjusted to the sports and administrative plan in the medium term. The announcement came after the team lost in the Concachampions to Los Angeles FC and weeks before it had been eliminated by Guadalajara in the quarterfinals of the Guard1anes 2020 tournament

In relation to the decision made by the board, Miguel Herrera indicated in an interview for BRAND Claro MVS that He was surprised by how quickly the board “made a decision about my replacement”, although at the time the managers told him that they did not have a Plan B, “but they are decisions that they must make.”

(Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco / File)



His second stage of Piojo, nickname with which the strategist is known, was from May 2017 to December 2020, period in which he was champion of the Liga MX Liga MX (Apertura 2018), won the Copa MX (2019) and obtained the 2019 Champion of Champions.

In addition, he recognized that America is a solid team with the commitment that was made by young soccer players. “We bet on young players who are now playing matches, such is the case of (Federico) Viñas, (Nicolás) Benedetti, Leo Suárez and Jorge Sánchez; The idea was to bring in these young people so that the team could stay strong for three years. I think America is a solid team right now”.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The “Piojo” Herrera attacked fans and managers of America: “They say pure mam *”

The emotional farewell of Miguel Herrera from América: “I’m going sad and in debt”

“The most winner”: America dedicated an emotional farewell video to Miguel Herrera

Miguel Herrera and the consequences of his lawsuit in Concacaf: dismissed from America and with five games suspended