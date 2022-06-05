Miguel Layún’s mysterious farewell message with the América shirt

Miguel Layún will once again occupy number 19 (Photo: Twitter/@Miguel_layun)

Miguel Layunone of the players who experienced remarkable growth in his career under the shelter of the Eagles of America, caused concern among the fans. Through his official social networks, the native of Córdoba, Veracruz, spread a Photography yours with some parting words, although he did not clarify the meaning of his message. In that sense, raised concern about a possible departure from the team.

“Thank you! It was a pleasure carrying you!”, were the words with which the side defender accompanied an image of him inside the locker room. In the scene he is seen loading home jersey that he America club used during the 2021-22 season, although he showed it from the back, that is, where Your name and number are listed. He did not specify what was the main reason for his dismissal.

Immediately various users began to interact with the publication and they speculated his possible abandonment of the team. However, as the minutes went by, various media specialized in news from the Coapa team, as well as journalists, cleared up the mystery by assuring that Layún said goodbye to the number 29 that he has worn during his second stage with the team.

Layún was able to occupy 19 until Emmanuel Aguilera joined the red and black Atlas (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

“Miguel Layún announces that he is leaving number 29. As of this season, he will wear 19, the number he used in his first stage with América,” reads the publication of @ResacaAmerica. Similarly, the reporter TUDN Julio teacher Ibañez stated on his verified profile, @julioibawhat “Miguel Layún says goodbye, but from his number. He will continue in the America”.

In case the versions are true, Layún will end twelve months in which he was forced to wear number 29. It is worth mentioning that in June 2021, when he rejoined the Águilas, could not choose the number that has accompanied him most of his career because he was occupied by the central defender Emmanuel Aguilera.

It was not until the end of the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament, that the Argentine defender left the nest and joined the ranks of the red and black Atlas, when the number became available again. Nevertheless, registry change had to wait until the end of the soccer year because the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and Liga MX do not allow it during the Opening and Closing tournament.

Miguel Layún was crowned in 2013 with the Águilas wearing number 19 (Photo: Twitter/@pabloagreda7)

The professional debut of Layoun went with the Veracruz Red Sharks. Nevertheless, did not use 19 from the beginning. In fact, with the Jarocho team he wore numbers 61 and 23. It was not until his arrival at Atalanta of Serie A in Italy when first used its characteristic cipher. In Europe a tournament remained, but on his arrival at the Eagles, in 2010, he was able to keep it.

His first years in Coapa were accompanied by criticism due to his poor performance. However, with the passing of the tournaments he achieved the best version of himself and even was crowned in the Clausura tournament 2013. It was on May 26, 2013 when his dorsal was immortalized by scoring the winning goal during the penalty shootout at the Azteca Stadium against Cruz Azul.

During his revenge in European football, with Watford, Porto, Seville and Villarreal, the veracruzano could not carry the number that consecrated it. It was until the year 2019when he reached the scratched from Monterrey, who was able to wear his favorite number again, although that was the last time until his second season with Club America.

