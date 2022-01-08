Miguel Ponce attacked Uriel Antuna for attacks on Chivas

Uriel Antuna denied feeling supported by the Chivas squad (Photo: Twitter / @ urielantuna90)

The last days and the departure of Uriel Antuna de las Chivas Club Deportivo Guadalajara did not pass in the best way. With his arrival in Cruz Azul, the youth squad from the Santos Laguna Club was in charge of reveal how was your step with the team of La Perla Tapatia, although he did not express the best opinions. In that sense, some of his former colleagues have spoken about it. Even, Miguel Ponce spoke about the controversy and hinted at lack of commitment of Sorcerer on his way through the rojiblancos.

“In this institution there are no more players who have no commitment. Nor do I have to stand behind him, telling him what to do. That I know and that I have seen, all the companions were always there for your support, for what you need. We do not know if he was really referring to his teammates or to whom he wanted to say it, “said the defender during an interview with the media. Fox Sports.

And it is that in his first statements as a celestial player, the former player of the herd considered that he never had enough confidence on his shoulders, although he did not specify from whom he felt that attitude. “The truth is that I never felt protected. To put it in some way, I never felt that they trusted me “, were the words he said to TUDN and that caused a stir among the fans and the Chivas squad.

Miguel Ponce hinted that Antuna had no commitment to the team during his time at Chivas (Photo: Hilda Ríos / EFE)

Another dissatisfied with Antuna’s position was the Chicken Briseño. The defender from Guadalajara was also questioned about the statements of his former partner. In response, he claimed that the environment inside the dressing room is characterized by being pleasant, respectful with all the players, as well as with the disposition to support the footballer who needs it.

“I did not hear Uriel’s statement, but personally, when i arrived i felt in the best way. Two days later I already had messages from my colleagues inviting me to lunch, dinner and The same has happened with the players who have arrived. We are pure Mexicans and we know our customs, what we like and what we don’t. That makes the team and the dressing room very good compared to others, “he said at a press conference.

Despite the statements that have questioned the good atmosphere in the Guadalajara institution, the truth is that Uriel Antuna was not able to show his best version. During his time with Chivas, he earned enough credit to be considered with the Mexican National Team that attended the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Despite his success and having won the bronze medal, his performance was not conducive to achieving his team’s goals.

Uriel Antuna was one of the best players of the Mexican National Team at the Tokyo Olympics (Photo: Edgar Su / REUTERS)

In the two years that he was part of the rojiblanca institution, he was a starter in around 50 official meetings. However, despite his ability to control the ball and speed, He did not manage more than to consecrate six annotations, as well as eight assists. These reasons were enough for the board of directors made up of Amaury Vergara, Ricardo Peláez Linares and Marcelo Michel Leaño to choose to separate him from the institution.

Despite this, the directives of the Club America and Cruz Azul They considered that the 24-year-old player has enough qualities to stand out and help his institutions win championships, so they showed interest in signing him. However, the native of Gómez Palacio, Durango, opted for the offer received from La Noria and will play the Grita México Clausura 2022 under the command of Juan Reynoso.

The Olympic medalist could receive his first minutes in matchday number 1 of the tournament, when the capital welcome the Xolos of Tijuana on the field of the Azteca Stadium, in a match scheduled for Saturday, January 8, 2021.

