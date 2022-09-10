Miguel Rodríguez Mackay presented his irrevocable resignation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Mackay (Andean Agency)

The Foreign Minister, Miguel Angel Rodriguez Mackayresigned this Friday, September 9, from his position due to differences with the president, peter castlefor the sovereignty of the territory in the Peruvian sea and after insisting on the shelving of the Escazú Agreement, in addition to the reestablishment of relations with the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic.

In the Foreign Ministry account, a message from the minister is read: “Guided by my ways and convictions, and after talking with SPR Pedro Castillo upon his arrival in Lima, I inform that I have submitted my irrevocable resignation as Foreign Minister.”

In the letter, the minister addresses the head of state to present his “Irrevocable resignation from the position of Minister of State”. He points out that as a statesman, always forged on well-known solid principles, he was able to accompany the Executive for a month and four days in office.

“In that period, the objective set was to revitalize the foreign policy of Peru, correcting errors and trying to strengthen the course of the international life of our country, always from the rigor of the academic and the professional and having as a guide the great characters and referents of Peruvian diplomacy and international law”, he asserts.

The diplomat ends by thanking “the opportunity given to me to direct the bicentennial Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from whose administrative quarries I come.” And he continues wishing President Castillo success.

Since his arrival at the Foreign Ministry, Rodriguez Mackay, made some changes that were not to the liking of some diplomats, especially the ambassadors Manuel Rodríguez Cuadros, who was Peru’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), and Harold Forstyh, who served as Peru’s permanent representative before the Organization of American States (OAS). Both resigned upon learning of the appointment of the controversial chancellor of Castillo Terrones.

But the discrepancy was evident when Miguel Rodríguez Mackay announced, on behalf of the Government, that the recognition of the Saharawi Arab Republic was being withdrawn, but yesterday Pedro Castillo reaffirmed relations with the Saharawi and pointed out that Peru reaffirms in persisting “the defense of its sovereign self-determination”.

“One year after establishing diplomatic relations with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, we reaffirm ourselves in persisting in the defense of its sovereign self-determination”the president wrote yesterday on Twitter.

Likewise, he stressed: “We reaffirm our unrestricted national sovereignty over the 200 nautical miles (Mar de Grau) as provided for in article 54 of the Political Constitution of Peru.”

Pedro Castillo reaffirms the relationship with the Saharawi Arab Republic, but omits the position of the Foreign Ministry that breaks this connection. Photo: Andean Agency

Foreign Minister Miguel Rodríguez Mackay is opposed to Escazu Agreement and he was in favor of its filing in the Foreign Relations Commission of Congress, since he considered that “without his approval the country will preserve the intangibility of national sovereignty untainted.” However, he was questioned by the National Organization of Indigenous, Andean and Amazonian Women of Peru (ONAMIAP)who demanded his immediate departure when he was appointed head of the Cabinet of Advisors of the Ministry of Agrarian Development, since they considered that Mackay was not defending the rights of indigenous leaders by showing himself against the Escazu Agreement.

Rodriguez Mackay validates the existence of the Sao Paulo Forum, since it considers it to be “part of a very well-structured machinery of the Latin American left to intervene in the foreign policy of Latin American countries.” At the time of the presidential elections, he said that said ideology of the Sao Paulo Forum was represented by Pedro Castillo and his party Peru Libre.

