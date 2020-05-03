Migyo Revealed To Have Gone To Emergency Room Due To Severe Abdominal Pain

Migyo’s company has revealed that the singer was taken to the emergency room after experiencing extreme belly ache.

On Might 2, KC Leisure confirmed that the singer had gone to the hospital the day prior and was now resting at dwelling. The company said, “Whereas recording her new track, Migyo’s signs of belly ache grew to become extreme, and he or she was urgently transported to the emergency room of St. Mary’s Hospital in Seoul.”

KC Leisure continued, “We’re at present following the physician’s directions to keep watch over her progress. After being handled on the emergency room of the hospital, Migyo returned to her dwelling and is resting in the meanwhile.”

We hope Migyo feels significantly better quickly!

