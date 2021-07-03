Mihir Ahuja (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography and Extra

Mihir Ahuja (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Mihir Ahuja is an Indian actor and style. He’s absolute best recognized for her roles in TV collection Bard of Blood, Challenge Over Mars, Taj Mahal 1989 and Feels Like Ishq. Ahuja has been lively in appearing business since 2018.

Early Lifestyles

Mihir Ahuja used to be born on 28th June, 1998 in Jamshedpur. He finished his training from Carmel Junior College, Jamshedpur. Mihir graduated from HR School of Trade and Economics, Mumbai. He lately lives in Mumbai

Bio

Actual Title Mihir Ahuja Occupation Actor Date of Start 28 June 1998 Age (as in 2021) 23 Years Start Position Jamshedpur, Jharkhand Nationality Indian House The town Jamshedpur, Jharkhand Circle of relatives Mom : Now not To be had

Father : Now not To be had

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Spouse : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Occupation

Ahuja began his occupation with Hritik Roshan starrer Bollywood movie Tremendous 30 in 12 months 2019. He therefore featured within the internet collection like Challenge Over Mars, Taj Mahal 1989, Feels Like Ishq and Bard of Blood. He additionally performed crucial position within the film Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitaare.

Except tv, Ahuja additionally seemed in lots of business commercials like 5 megastar, Airtel, Fogg Deo, Nescafe, OLX, Spotify, colgate superflexi. He’s additionally noticed in promotion movies for Koffee With Karan, Recreation of Thrones, Megastar Sports activities and ISL Soccer.

Schooling Main points and Extra

College Now not Identified School Now not Identified Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Movie : Tremendous 30 (2019)



Internet Sequence : Challenge Over Mars (2019)

Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 9″ Ft Weight 63 Kg Frame Form Chest: 38 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Making a song, Appearing, Travelling

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Girlfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Mihir Ahuja

Mihir Ahuja used to be born and taken up in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

Except being an actor he’s additionally a beatboxer, dancer and voice over artist.

He acted in quite a lot of internet collection like Bard of Blood, Taj Mahal 1989, Zee5 collection M.O.M- Challenge Over Mars ( Mangalyaan) and Engineering Women season 2.

His spare time activities are dancing, taking note of song and travelling.

He has received many awards in class and faculty time. He received Mr. HR 2017 Fest and Mr. Joule 2019 in School degree pageant.

Mihir has featured in numerous emblem commercials like Indiagate, Darkish Fable, Spotify, Airtel and many others.

