Mihir Bhoj caste dispute: Within the identify of CM Yogi written at the inscription, the investigation began

Mihir Bhoj caste dispute: Raja Mihir Bhoj caste dispute isn't taking its identify to prevent. The black paint was once given within the identify of Uttar Pradesh Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath, written at the inscription under the statue of Raja Mihir Bhoj. After this motion by means of the anarchists, pressure arose in Larger Noida. The statue was once unveiled remaining week by means of CM Yogi Adityanath. Its video may be going viral on social media. The investigation of the topic has been began.

Consistent with the purported video of the incident being observed on social media, excluding Yogi Adityanath, names of Rajya Sabha member from Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP) Surendra Singh Nagar and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar have additionally been sooted. Officers stated the police have began an investigation into the incident, which was once allegedly performed by means of some participants of the Gujjar group. The folk of Gurjar caste are having a dispute with the Rajput group. Each declare that the 9th century king Mihir Bhoj belonged to their caste.

On September 22, Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath had unveiled a 15-feet tall statue of the emperor in Dadri space of ​​Larger Noida in Gautam Budh Nagar district. There was once a dispute about striking "Gurjar" in entrance of the identify of Emperor Mihir Bhoj at the stone plate. Even sooner than the development, pressure was once brewing within the area because of clashes between Rajput and Gujjar communities over the problem, whilst Leader Minister Adityanath remarked after the disclosing of the statue that "nice personalities can't be confined to at least one caste". Sure, they belong to everybody."

The incident of grandson going black at the names recorded at the plaque came about after Rajya Sabha member Surendra Singh Nagar paid tribute to the statue of Raja Mihir Bhoj on Tuesday morning. Nagar, a Gurjar chief, posted an image of him status subsequent to the statue early within the morning on Twitter and wrote, “Satyamev Jayate.” In the meantime, an reliable stated that Dadri police were directed to sign in an FIR within the incident and take motion towards the culprits.