Mijares will sing the National Anthem in Mexico vs USA

Mijares will sing the National Anthem in the Mexico vs. United States match (Photo: Instagram/@oficialmijares)

The Mexican team will receive his like United States in one of the most important matches for his pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022. Preparations for the last day of the Concacaf Octagon They are already getting ready and little by little the details and surprises that the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) prepared for the game.

And one of the guests at the event will be Manuel Mijares. The Mexican singer will be in charge of sing the Mexican National Anthem prior to the game of Tricolor for the World Cup.

Through social networks, the national team shared with the fans the news that the interpreter of If you had me will be in charge of starring in the ceremony of the patriotic labaros on the field of Aztec stadium.

Manuel Mijares will sing the anthem in the Mexico vs. USA match (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

Briefly, the Aztec team announced it:

“For the match against the USA, we will have a special guest at the Azteca. ¡@MijaresOfficial will sing our National Anthem!”

It should be noted that every time Mexico has an important party, it is customary to invite renowned artists to sing the National anthem and this time it was Mijares’ turn.

Manuel Mijares and his daughter Lucerito participated in the Hall of Fame ceremony (Photo: YouTube/Marca Claro)

It would not be the first time that the singer of soldier of love has participation in a sporting event, because in the recent Induction Ceremony of the International Soccer Hall of Fame Mijares was part of the artistic cast that entertained the award ceremony.

In the event that took place in Pachuca, Hidalgo on March 15 came out in the company of his daughter Lucerito Mijares; Both performed the artist’s most popular songs and were the main singers of the ceremony.

news of the performance Mijares at Aztec stadium caused all kinds of reactions in the fans, since most argued that he would be the reason for the ticket prices, since throughout the week different fans were upset by the high price of tickets.

Mexico will receive the United States at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Others applauded the 64-year-old singer’s invitation, while another sector of the public took it as a pretext to claim administrative decisions from the Mexican Federation and promote a campaign against the Tri.

But what stood out the most is that different followers of the Tricolor they remembered the most embarrassing episodes of when the artists mistakenly sang the National Anthem.

throughout different Mexican soccer matches in which the anthem was sung, some singers staged embarrassing performances that generated ridicule. From Jorge Muniz until Paul Montero there have been some of those who have been mistaken in their interpretation.

Mexico plays its pass to the World Cup against the United States

Mexico’s match against the United States will determine the future of the Aztec team for Qatar 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Undoubtedly the party Mexico vs. United States will determine the future of the Aztec team for Qatar 2022. So far the Tri and the squad of stars and stripes they are level on points, only goal difference separates them.

The United States remains in second place in the classification, while Mexico is below in third position. The team that wins the match will define the fight for second place that promises automatic pass to the World Cup Qatar 2022. So the Tri is forced to win the commitment, even the position of Tata Martino would be at risk for the World Cup.

After the set of Gerardo Martino will face Honduras and The Savior will finish its performance in the qualifying rounds and until then it will be possible to talk about whether Mexico will play in the World Cup or not.

