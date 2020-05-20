Mijoo, Hongseok, Son Ji Hyun, Song Yu Vin, Johyun, And Jangjun Make Surprising Offers, Reveal How To Attract Cameras At “ISAC,” And More

Numerous idols lately teamed up for the most recent episode of “Video Star”!

On the Could 19 episode of MBC every1’s “Video Star,” friends included former 4Minute member Son Ji Hyun, Lovelyz’s Mijoo, PENTAGON’s Hongseok, Berry Good’s Johyun, B.O.Y’s Song Yu Vin, and Golden Little one’s Jangjun.

The present is hosted by Kim Sook, Park Na Rae, Park So Hyun, and Sandara Park, who mentioned how aggressive the idols had been of their interviews earlier than filming.

They revealed that Hongseok had mentioned that Song Yu Vin was not a lot of a talker, including, “No lie, I’ve been watching him since he appeared on an audition program. Even watching him then, I believed he didn’t speak a lot.” Song Yu Vin responded, “That was practically 5 years in the past.”

Concerning Jangjun, Hongseok had mentioned in his interview, “He appeared to get pleasure from speaking. Folks like that make errors whereas talking.” Jangjun hilariously expressed disappointment, replying, “Once I arrived, I used to be within the lavatory. He praised me, saying, ‘You’re actually drained nowadays, proper?’”

Additionally they revealed the hilarious deal Jangjun had made, stating that if he did nicely after this broadcast, he would get “Video Star” tattooed on his again. Mijoo additional erupted the room into laughter by including, “If he will get a tattoo, I’ll shave my head and get ‘Video Star’ shaved onto the aspect.”

Whereas Jangjun continued by suggesting he partake in a nude photoshoot, they settled on the possibility to make one other look on an MBC every1 program and in addition for the possibility to turn out to be a number.

Later within the episode, Sandara Park talked about to Hongseok, “As you like your physique a lot, you’ve been selling in clothes fully totally different out of your members.” Hongseok defined, “The idea of the tune we lately promoted was loopy horny. The one one that might pull off the outfit was me. That’s why solely my outfit was totally different.”

To show it, Hongseok, together with Jangjun, wowed viewers by displaying off their spectacular abs.

Jangjun, who’s well-known for a GIF from “Idol Star Athletics Championships” the place he imitated Kwon Sang Woo‘s “hermit crab” drama scene, revealed how to obtain the coveted one-shot. He defined, “Everybody warms up in lane one. That’s once you simply need to do something. I did the ‘hermit crab’ scene. I’d do hearts and all that. It’s essential to join with the cameraman.”

Mijoo hilariously added, “I additionally make actually huge reactions. Once I do selection exhibits, I believe that I’m not in a woman group. For instance, if one other idol exhibits off their abs, I dramatically inform them to point out extra and make actually huge actions. Once I suppose I’ve been filmed sufficient, I’m going stand by a fairly member.”

Song Yu Vin additionally proved his standing because the king of particular person abilities, displaying off his fascinating skill to sing with an echo and impersonate a monkey.

Former 4Minute member Son Ji Hyun spoke about why she modified her identify from Nam Ji Hyun. She defined, “My father continues to be upset. My mother’s final identify is Son. There’s one other actress by the identify Nam Ji Hyun. There are occasions when casting calls come by mistake, and once I go to auditions, I really feel like a trouble if I introduce myself as 4Minute’s Nam Ji Hyun.”

Park Na Rae moreover spoke about Johyun’s previous look on “SNL Korea.” The MC shared, “Simply 4 months after debuting, she appeared on only one broadcast however ranked first on real-time serps. Is it true your father fainted after seeing you on TV?”

Johyun defined, “I’ve the kind of persona the place I’ve to do the issues I need to do, so I made my debut with out my father figuring out. After seeing a GIF, my father fainted. After, my mom reassured him. I received towards my dad. Now, he’s very happy with me and wholeheartedly helps me.”

