Mijoo Talks About Lovelyz’s Upcoming Comeback, Why Lee Hyori Is Her Role Mannequin, And More

Lovelyz’s Mijoo rocked sporty and retro seems for the September problem of Pilates S journal!

Taking up the idea of “Again to the Fever of Technology X,” Mijoo confirmed off types from the previous in an homage to her position mannequin Lee Hyori‘s “newtro” group SSAK3.

Mijoo shared her ideas on how SSAK3 is bringing again the ’90s to the music scene. “As somebody who’s an enormous fan of ’90s music, I’m extraordinarily completely satisfied,” she mentioned. “I need to turn into an artist that individuals will keep in mind for a very long time like SSAK3. They set an instance for junior artists, and so they affect me to mirror on myself.”

She continued, “To my followers, I need to turn into somebody like Lee Hyori, who can do every part from performances to selection exhibits. Particularly, Lee Hyori exhibits off her fierce aspect when she performs ’10 Minutes’ and ‘U-Go-Lady,’ and that makes me need to do even higher onstage. I additionally need to be deep within the hearts of my followers endlessly as an artist with a protracted profession who receives plenty of love.”

Mijoo additionally talked about Lovelyz’s upcoming comeback with their seventh mini album “Unforgettable” on September 1. She defined why the group is returning for the primary time in a yr and 4 months since their final comeback. “It took loads of time to select our title monitor since we have been placing loads of thought into it,” Mijoo mentioned. “Our members simply came upon what the title monitor will probably be even although there aren’t many days left earlier than we launch our album.”

She talked about that Lovelyz’s latest idea will probably be utterly completely different from what they’ve finished earlier than. “I’m actually very nervous and excited to see how our followers will react,” Mijoo mentioned. “To present a small trace, we’ll be transferring on from our beautiful and girlish picture and displaying off the vibes of a mature girl.”

Mijoo’s full interview and pictorial might be discovered within the September problem of Pilates S.

Watch Mijoo as a number on “My Mad Magnificence 3” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)