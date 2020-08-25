Mika to Stage ‘I Love Beirut’ Livestream Benefit for Lebanon Relief

Lebanese-British singer-songwriter Mika will stage a livestreamed live performance to boost funds and consciousness for reduction within the wake of the explosion in Beirut final month that killed greater than 200 folks and devastated a big space within the nation’s capital.

His “I Love Beirut” profit live performance will happen on Saturday 19 September and will likely be live-streamed throughout 4 time zones through YouTube. Tickets value £10 / $10 / €10 and will likely be obtainable from TicketMaster alongside the GoFundMe marketing campaign, the place folks could make further donations to the trigger with 100% of all proceeds being cut up throughout Purple Cross Lebanon and Save the Youngsters Lebanon.

“After all of the years of civil warfare, monetary disaster and political upheaval, the information of the tragic explosion was unbelievable,” Mika stated. “Though far-off, my coronary heart broke for the households dropping their houses, their livelihoods and their family members on this disaster. I wished to do one thing to assist in any small manner I can. That’s the reason I’m staging a dwell stream live performance in help of the folks of the town. Beirut has been by a lot and the resilience and energy the Lebanese folks is plain. I’ve little question that the town will recuperate and the distinctive lifetime of this magical metropolis will resume as soon as once more. Beirut is the place of my start, is a part of me and can at all times be in my coronary heart. ‘I [Love] Beirut’.

The explosion left an estimated 300,000 folks homeless. Hospitals in Beirut are overrun with wounded folks, with some being referred to Tripoli, 50 miles to the north, for therapy.

Donations to be made at: http://gfme.co/ilovebeirut

Live performance dwell stream occasions all over the world:

Livestream #1 – UK & Eire (8pm BST / IST)

Livestream #2 – Europe (9pm CEST / 8pm BST)

Livestream #3 – North America & Central/South America (6pm PDT / 9pm EDT)

Livestream #4 – Australia, New Zealand and Asia (8pm AEST / 10pm NZST / 7pm JST and KST)

(NB: Reside stream in Australia / Asia to happen on the next day).