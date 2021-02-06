Mikael Håfström, Kristian Petri Join Brain Academy Slate

NENT Group’s Swedish label Brain Academy is plotting two main movies from A-list writing-directing groups. The primary, “The World Council of Magic,” is helmed by “The Most Lovely Boy within the World”’s Kristian Petri, based mostly on a screenplay by genre-bending writer John Ajvide Lindqvist(”Border,” “Let the Proper One In”).

”The World Council of Magic” is my first script not based mostly on one in every of my tales,” stated Lindqvist, typically dubbed the Stephen King of Sweden. The movie offers with a gaggle of aged magicians of the sensible variety. Of their hungry youth, they looked for the key behind precise magic. Now, once they’re of their seventies, one in every of them will get the long-awaited revelation that permits him to govern the fabric world together with his thoughts,

“Magic, actual magic! However like with all nice powers, it comes at a excessive – and bloody – worth” stated Lindqvist. “Regardless of their very own lack of powers, the opposite members of the group know that they must put a cease to the insanity. However possibly they’ve powers that they’re not but conscious of?”

Lindqvist who’s had a ardour for magic since an early age, stated the undertaking is his ”exploration of how far we’re keen to go to transcend the petty human situation.”

Brain Academy’s government producer and co-founder Helena Danielsson stated Lindqvist and Petri share a 10-year lengthy friendship and collaboration. ”We’re in a privileged scenario as Lindqvist’s script is prepared. It’s a totally developed bundle and we’re casting for financing,” she stated.

Petri simply competed at Sundance together with his documentary – co-helmed by Kristina Lindström – ”The Most Lovely Boy within the World” – acquired by Juno Movies for the U.S.

Danielsson’s different main undertaking will reunite her with Swedish helmer Håfström and Norwegian scribe Erlend Loe after ”The Excellent Affected person,” for which David Dencik bagged a finest supporting actor Guldbagge Award in 2020.

The untitled epic drama would be the second undertaking in a multi-title deal which provides Scandinavian big Nordisk Movie distribution entry to Danielsson and Håfström’s artistic collaborations. Swedish regional movie fund Movie i Väst has additionally dedicated to the brand new function.

The undertaking is about through the darkish chapter of Swedish historical past generally known as The Stockholm Massacre in 1520, which refers back to the mass execution of Swedish nobles by the Danish King Christian II. ”It’s a narrative of political energy play and intrigue as related now because it was 500 years in the past, stated Håfström, whose final directing gig was Netflix present ”Outdoors the Wire.”

Danielsson describes the undertaking as a Scandi-style “The Favorite” meets ”Gladiator” and “Recreation of Thrones.” Commenting on the rival ”Stockholm Massacre” undertaking introduced final week by SF Studios, she stated: ”These items occur someday in our business, with tasks set throughout sure time intervals or occasions that initially look related, however usually are not. We’ll discover varied themes such because the Catholic occasions within the Nordics, and could have a really completely different story.” Manufacturing begin is pencilled for 2022.

Brain Academy’s movie slate additionally includes a trilogy based mostly on Selma Lagerlöf books “The Phantom Carriage” (1912), “The Treasure” (1904) and “Liliecrona’s House” (1911). ”Selma had an incredible means of describing human tales, diseases, poverty and her writing remains to be topical at the moment,” stated Danielsson in regards to the first feminine Nobel Laureate for Literature.

On the TV facet, the producers of ”Swedish Dicks” and ”Conspiracy of Silence” have one other mega Scandinavian costume drama in improvement: ”VASA,” in regards to the Swedish royals, ”the worst of the Tudors, Medici and Romanoff dynasties,” in response to Danielsson. The screenplay is penned by rising-female author duo Alexia Bergström and Laura Brummer.

Arrange in 2014, the talent-driven Brain Academy has three of its co-founders – Danielsson, producer Daniel Lagersten and show-runner Patrik Ehrnst- nonetheless on the helm, whereas their authentic accomplice Peter Settman left final September to give attention to U.S. tasks.