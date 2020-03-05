Mike Bloomberg endorses Joe Biden in bid to ‘defeat Donald Trump’ – video

General News

March 5, 2020
The earlier New York mayor has really helpful Joe Biden after suspending his 2020 Democratic presidential advertising and marketing marketing campaign. Addressing his supporters, the billionaire candidate talked about he got into the race ‘to defeat Donald Trump’ and used to be leaving for the same cause why.

Bloomberg added: ‘I’ve on a regular basis believed that defeating Donald Trump begins with uniting in the again of the candidate with the most efficient shot to do it. It’s clear that candidate is my good buddy and an ideal American Joe Biden’

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

