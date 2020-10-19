Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick, NHL Broadcaster, Retires

Mike “Doc” Emrick, a veteran broadcaster for the Nationwide Hockey League and eight-time Sports activities Emmy award winner, has introduced his retirement after 47 years.

NBC Sports activities made the announcement on Monday morning, with Emrick reminiscing on the early days of his profession.

“It was 50 years in the past this fall, with pen and pad in hand at previous Civic Area in Pittsburgh, I received my first probability to cowl the Nationwide Hockey League. Gordie Howe was a Pink Wing, Bobby Hull was a Blackhawk, Bobby Orr was a Bruin,” mentioned Emrick. “A time like this makes me recall that now we have seen so much collectively. The largest crowd ever, 105,000 at Michigan Stadium. A gold medal recreation that required additional time between the 2 North American powers in Vancouver.”

Throughout his broadcasting profession, Emrick gained eight Sports activities Emmys awards for play-by-play, probably the most of all time within the class. He additionally known as 22 Stanley Cup finals, together with the previous 15 for NBC Sports activities, and 6 Olympic Winter Video games. In 2008, he was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Corridor of Fame, the primary broadcaster to be honored.

“Issues change over 50 years, however a lot of what I like is unchanged from then to now and into the years forward. I nonetheless get chills seeing the Stanley Cup. I particularly love when the horn sounds, and one staff has gained and one other staff hasn’t, all hostility can dissolve into the timeless nice show of sportsmanship — the handshake line. I depart you with honest thanks,” Emrick mentioned.

The prolific sportscaster started his profession calling school and minor league hockey video games within the Seventies earlier than transferring into the NHL, the place he introduced for 3 groups, together with 20 seasons for the New Jersey Devils. He joined the NBC Sports activities household full-time in 2011.

“Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick is a nationwide treasure — merely put, he’s probably the greatest ever to placed on a headset within the historical past of sports activities broadcasting,” mentioned Sam Flood, govt producer and president of manufacturing at NBC and NBCSN. “Doc’s love of the sport and his unmatched fashion produced true artistry, engaged new followers and rapidly turned the soundtrack of hockey. He lived on the rink on recreation days, spending numerous hours at morning skates to search out yet another story to seamlessly weave into his frenetic, but lyrical, name of a recreation. Doc all the time discovered the fitting phrases to satisfy the second. It’s inconceivable to place into phrases the affect Doc has had not solely on the sport of hockey, however for anybody who has had the distinct pleasure to work with him.”