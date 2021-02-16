Mike Figgis Directing Josie Ho’s ‘Mom Tongue’ in Hong Kong

“Mom Tongue,” a suspense thriller directed by two-time Academy Award nominee Mike Figgis (“Leaving Las Vegas,” “Inside Affairs”) begins taking pictures in Hong Kong this week. It stars and is produced by actor-singer-producer Josie Ho (“Contagion,” “Fortunate Day”).

Figgis and Ho will maintain a start-of manufacturing ceremony Wednesday at Hong Kong’s Shaw Studios. Manufacturing is anticipated to final till April with the finished movie having set a tentative launch schedule in January 2022.

Ho performs two characters. The primary is an award-winning actress who’s concerned in a relationship with a youthful girl performed by Minami (“Battle Royale”) whereas in search of her lengthy misplaced daughter, behind her associate’s again. She additionally performs the actress’s bitter sister.

Bruce Wagner (“Maps to the Stars,” “Wild Palms”) penned the script and Ho is producing the movie along with Conroy Chan, with whom she co-founded movie leisure 852 Movies. “Mom Tongue” additionally stars Julian Sands (“A Room With A View”), Elaine Jin (“Mad World”) and Canon Nawata (“Love Dart”).

Ho has additionally lately appeared in American drama “Behavior,” the directorial debut of Janell Shirtcliff to be launched this yr, and interval epic “Rajah,” in which she performs the lover of British adventurer Sir James Brooke (performed by Jonathan Rhys Meyers). Ho and 852 Movies are additionally working with “American Historical past X” director Tony Kaye on musical documentary characteristic “The Hong Kong Sound” and two tasks with Luc Besson (“Leon: The Skilled,” “Lucy”).

The daughter of the late Macau playing tycoon Stanley Ho, Ho has proven appreciable entrepreneurial aptitude and actions throughout the leisure trade. 852 Movies – the quantity is a reference to the worldwide dialing code for Hong Kong – was established in 2007 with Chan and expertise supervisor and producer Andrew Ooi.