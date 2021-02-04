Mike Henry, NFL Player and Actor, Dies at 84

Mike Henry, a former NFL linebacker and actor identified for taking part in Tarzan within the Nineteen Sixties, has died. He was 84.

Henry died Jan. 8 at St. Joseph Medical Middle in Burbank after a few years of coping with continual traumatic encephalopathy and Parkinson’s illness introduced on by the top accidents within the NFL and at the College of Southern California.

He traded soccer for performing and went on to star within the Tarzan movies of the Nineteen Sixties and labored alongside Burt Reynolds within the “Smokey and the Bandit” films.

Henry grew up in East Los Angeles. In highschool, former metropolis council member John Ferraro noticed him play soccer and facilitated his tryout for USC’s soccer staff. After school, he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, for which he performed from 1958 to 1961. Desirous to attempt his luck with performing, Henry requested a switch to play for the Los Angeles Rams.

In one among his last video games as a Ram linebacker, a producer noticed Henry and requested him to check for the function of Tarzan. Between 1966 and 1968, he starred in three movies primarily based on Edgar Rice Burroughs’ creation: “Tarzan and the Valley of Gold,” “Tarzan and the Nice River” and “Tarzan and the Jungle Boy.”

However he was finest identified for his function in three “Smokey and the Bandit” motion comedies from 1977, 1980 and 1983. He performed Junior, the son of Jackie Gleason’s character. His different film roles included 1974’s “The Longest Yard,” 1973’s “Soylent Inexperienced,” 1970’s “Rio Lobo” and 1968’s “The Inexperienced Berets.” TV roles included “Basic Hospital,” “Lou Grant,” “Rhoda,” “Fantasy Island,” “The Six Million Greenback Man” and “77 Sundown Strip.”

Henry labored behind the scenes in movie and TV for the remainder of his skilled profession till he retired in 1988 because of Parkinson’s illness.

“You would not discover anybody who ever spoke unwell of Mike. He was one of many loveliest males ever to grace this earth,” stated Cheryl Henry, his spouse of 36 years.

Mike Henry can also be a survived by a daughter, Shannon Noble.