Mike Lindell Net Worth 2024- Career, Wife, Age, Height, and …

Mike Lindell, better known as the “MyPillow Guy,” is an American businessman and political activist who has experienced dramatic ups and downs. Rising from crack cocaine addiction to build a multimillion-dollar pillow empire, Lindell later became embroiled in political controversy as an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump.

His story is of entrepreneurial success, personal redemption, and polarizing political advocacy, making him both a celebrated and controversial figure. This blog post will explore Mike Lindell’s fascinating biography, from his humble beginnings to his current status as a lightning rod in American politics and business.

Who is Mike Lindell?

Michael James Lindell was born in Mankato, Minnesota, on June 28, 1961. He would go on to found MyPillow, a pillow manufacturing company that made him a multimillionaire, and become a prominent conservative political activist and conspiracy theorist.

Lindell is known for his ubiquitous TV commercials promoting MyPillow products, close ties to former President Donald Trump, and persistent claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Category Details Full Name Michael James Lindell Date of Birth June 28, 1961 Age 62 years old (as of 2024) Birthplace Mankato, Minnesota, USA Height 6 feet Marital Status Married (Third marriage as of 2024) Children 4 Faith Evangelical Christian

Early Life and Education

Lindell grew up in the small towns of Chaska and Carver, Minnesota, experiencing a relatively normal midwestern upbringing. However, seeds of future struggles were planted early on, as he began to develop a gambling addiction in his teenage years.

This would be the first of several personal demons Lindell would have to overcome. After graduating from high school, Lindell briefly attended the University of Minnesota. However, his time in higher education was short-lived.

He dropped out after only a few months, choosing instead to enter the workforce and pursue his path. This decision would set the stage for the struggles and entrepreneurial drive that would define his adult life.

Age and Physique

Mike Lindell, born in 1961, is currently 62 years old. Lindell is about 6 feet tall with a stocky build and has maintained a reasonably consistent appearance. He is known for his mustache and often appears in dress shirts with an open collar. His look has become iconic through many TV appearances and commercials, presenting an image of an approachable, everyday American businessman.

Personal Life and Relationships

Both turbulence and redemption have marked Lindell’s personal life. He has been married three times and is the father of four children. His first marriage, which lasted about 20 years and produced children, ended in divorce, likely exacerbated by Lindell’s struggles with addiction.

In June 2013, Lindell married Dallas Yocum. However, this union was short-lived, ending in divorce after only one month. Lindell filed for divorce in mid-July 2013, stating they had a prenuptial agreement.

Lindell’s current marital status became public knowledge when Donald Trump announced Lindell’s third marriage at a rally on April 6, 2024. The identity of Lindell’s third wife has not been widely publicized.

Beyond his marriages, Lindell’s most significant personal struggle has been his battle with addiction. He became addicted to cocaine in his 20s, eventually transitioning to crack cocaine in the 1990s.

His addiction, combined with gambling debts, led to the loss of his home to foreclosure and the end of his first marriage. Lindell has stated that he achieved sobriety through prayer in 2009, marking a significant turning point in his life.

Lindell is an evangelical Christian whose faith plays a significant role in his personal life and business practices. In 2019, he received an honorary Doctor of Business from Liberty University, which praised him as “one of the greatest Christian businessmen on the planet.”

Professional Career

Mike Lindell’s professional career is a true rags-to-riches story, marked by numerous failures before his eventual breakthrough success. In the 1980s, Lindell tried his hand at various small businesses, including carpet cleaning, lunch wagons, and even bars and restaurants in Carver County, Minnesota.

However, these ventures were largely unsuccessful, hampered by Lindell’s ongoing struggles with addiction.

The turning point in Lindell’s career came in 2004 when he invented the MyPillow. The pillow was filled with foam pieces that adjusted to the user’s sleeping position. For the next few years, Lindell sold his invention at trade shows, mall kiosks, and state fairs, slowly building his business.

In 2011, Lindell’s fortunes changed dramatically with the launch of a successful infomercial campaign for MyPillow. The 30-minute infomercial cost $500,000 to produce but aired an average of 200 times daily. Lindell has said of this period, “It became the number one infomercial in the world. In 40 days, we went from five employees to 500.”

The success of MyPillow catapulted Lindell into the national spotlight. At its peak, the company generated a reported $280 million in annual revenue. MyPillow expanded its product line to include other bedding items and has sold over 50 million pillows.

Net Worth and Salary

Mike Lindell’s net worth has fluctuated dramatically over the years, mirroring the ups and downs of his personal and professional life. At the peak of MyPillow’s success around 2016-2017, Lindell’s net worth was estimated to be between $200 million and $300 million.

However, recent controversies and legal battles have significantly impacted Lindell’s financial status. As of 2023, estimates of his net worth vary widely, with some sources placing it as low as $50 million while others suggest it may have dropped even further.

In recent interviews, Lindell claimed to have “lost everything” due to legal fees and his efforts to prove election fraud claims.

Period Estimated Net Worth Details 2016-2017 $200 million – $300 million At the peak of MyPillow’s success. 2023 Estimated as low as $50 million Lindell’s net worth dropped significantly due to legal battles and controversial activities. 2024 Uncertain, but facing financial difficulties Lindell has stated that he has “lost everything” due to legal fees and efforts to prove election fraud claims, reportedly borrowing money to stay afloat.

Lindell’s salary from MyPillow has not been publicly disclosed. As the founder and former CEO (he appointed his son Darren as CEO in 2020), it’s likely that much of his income came from the company’s profits rather than a set salary. However, his current income situation remains unclear, as the company is facing challenges, and Lindellis is embroiled in legal battles.

Company Details and Investments

MyPillow, Inc., founded by Lindell in 2009, is headquartered in Chaska, Minnesota. The company manufactures various bedding products, with its flagship product being the patented MyPillow. At its peak, MyPillow employed over 1,500 people and was a significant player in the bedding industry.

Lindell’s other significant business venture is Lindell TV, a streaming platform he launched in 2021. The platform, which includes a social media component called “Frank” (sometimes referred to as FrankSpeech), was created as an alternative to mainstream social media platforms. Lindell has claimed to have invested millions of dollars in this venture.

Lindell’s real estate investments are not publicly known beyond his former residence in Minnesota. In 2016, he purchased a 5,400-square-foot mansion on 2.5 acres in Chaska, Minnesota, for $745,000. He sold this property in 2022 for $945,000.

Investment and Funding

Much of Lindell’s recent investment has focused on his political activities and legal battles. He has claimed to have spent tens of millions of dollars funding efforts to prove his claims of election fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Little public information is available about outside investments or funding for his businesses. MyPillow appears to have been primarily self-funded through its growth phase, driven by the success of its infomercial campaigns.

Lindell has faced financial challenges recently, with reports in 2023 indicating that he was selling personal assets and borrowing money to “stay liquid.” He claimed to have borrowed $10 million in 2022 to keep MyPillow afloat.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

Due to privacy concerns and the controversial nature of some of his activities, Mike Lindell’s direct contact details are not publicly available. However, he maintains a significant online presence:

Website: www.michaeljlindell.com Twitter: @realMikeLindell (account currently suspended) Facebook: @realMikeLindell Instagram: @michaeljlindell Frank Social: @MikeLindell

For business inquiries related to MyPillow, the company’s customer service can be reached at 1-800-544-8939 or through their website at www.mypillow.com.

Conclusion

Mike Lindell’s life story is one of extreme highs and lows, a testament to the power of perseverance and the potential pitfalls of mixing business with controversial political activities. From overcoming addiction to building a multimillion-dollar company, Lindell’s early career exemplified the American dream. However, his later involvement in political controversies and conspiracy theories has significantly impacted his business and personal fortune.

Lindell’s journey is a complex case study in entrepreneurship, personal redemption, and the risks of becoming embroiled in political controversies. As legal battles continue and his businesses face ongoing challenges, the final chapter of Mike Lindell’s story is yet to be written. Regardless of one’s opinion of his political activities, his rise from addiction to business success remains a remarkable tale of perseverance and reinvention.