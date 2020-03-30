Mike Lowrey Hilariously Explains He’s Not A Dad While Holding Baby In Bad Boys For Life Deleted Scene

Go away a Remark
A host of recent motion pictures have been launched on digital platforms early on account of shuttered film theaters. It has been giving all of us one thing to look at whereas we’re caught indoors. Now, nevertheless, it is time for what would possibly become one of many largest digital releases of the yr, as a result of it is at present the primary field workplace film of 2020 as properly. Bad Boys for Life injected some true life into the January field workplace, and on the eve of its digital launch, it is teasing us with particular options, together with deleted scenes.
A type of deleted scenes is within the new particular options preview video. It reveals Will Smith’s Mike Lowrey along with his companion Marcus’ grandchild, explaining that the child is not truly his to a horny lady. Try the clip, together with the opposite particular options within the video beneath.
The remainder of the video reveals off a number of behind the scenes footage, together with the stunts, which have at all times been a key a part of the Bad Boys franchise. While the brand new movie wasn’t directed by Michael Bay, it definitely tried to dwell as much as that commonplace.
A variety of movies that got here out after Bad Boys for Life are already accessible on digital platforms, as the choice was made to launch many movies that had been in theaters early. Which means every thing from Birds of Prey to Pixar’s Onward has already been accessible for followers to look at. Bad Boys for Life is hitting digital somewhat sooner than we would count on, however not by an enormous margin. The bodily disc launch will hit in mid April, although one wonders, underneath the circumstances, how straightforward it will likely be to get a Blu-ray of the film at that time.
I don’t know how a lot the common house film watcher dips into the particular options of a movie, however I really feel like the share that do will solely improve within the present setting. If you happen to’re on the lookout for one thing new to look at, perhaps you may take a look at the deleted scenes and outtakes once you won’t have earlier than, only for the sake of getting one thing new to look at.
Bad Boys for Life was, in keeping with most critics, simply a number of enjoyable, and that is in all probability what lots of people want proper now. Primarily based on the video preview, the particular options are going to be equally enjoyable, with a number of humorous outtakes from the set.
Primarily based on the success of Bad Boys for Life, it appears probably a fourth movie is on the best way. In fact, underneath the circumstances any ahead momentum on that has virtually definitely stalled. We can’t hear something about it till issues have returned to some type of regular.
Bad Boys For Life arrives on Digital on March 31 and will likely be accessible on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K disc on April 21.
