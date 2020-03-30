Mike Lowrey Hilariously Explains He’s Not A Dad While Holding Baby In Bad Boys For Life Deleted Scene

A variety of movies that got here out after Bad Boys for Life are already accessible on digital platforms, as the choice was made to launch many movies that had been in theaters early. Which means every thing from Birds of Prey to Pixar’s Onward has already been accessible for followers to look at. Bad Boys for Life is hitting digital somewhat sooner than we would count on, however not by an enormous margin. The bodily disc launch will hit in mid April, although one wonders, underneath the circumstances, how straightforward it will likely be to get a Blu-ray of the film at that time.