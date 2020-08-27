Mike Pence Defends Trump’s Record and Warns of Biden’s America

Vice President Mike Pence defended President Trump’s dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday evening and warned People that they won’t be “secure in Joe Biden’s America.”

Chatting with a small crowd at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Pence accepted the renomination as Trump’s working mate. He spoke as Hurricane Laura bore down on the Gulf Coast, sparing a second early in his deal with to induce residents to heed native officers’ warnings and keep secure.

In his speech, Pence acknowledged that the nation resides by way of “difficult instances” and a “time of testing,” however argued that Trump’s response to the pandemic had saved an “untold quantity of American lives.”

He additionally criticized Biden, the Democratic nominee, for saying in his conference deal with final week that “no miracle is coming.”

“What Joe doesn’t appear to know is that America is a nation of miracles,” Pence mentioned, “and we’re on monitor to have the world’s first secure, efficient coronavirus vaccine by the tip of this yr.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the Nationwide Institute of Allergy and Infectious Ailments, mentioned lately that he’s “cautiously optimistic” {that a} vaccine may very well be produced by the tip of the yr or early 2021.

Pence additionally touched briefly on protests within the wake of the police capturing of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., and the capturing dying of two protesters there on Tuesday evening.

Pence mentioned that the “violence should cease — whether or not in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha” and he vowed to revive “legislation and order.”

He argued that Biden’s insurance policies, and his criticism of police, would exacerbate the hazard.

“The arduous reality is, you received’t be secure in Joe Biden’s America,” Pence mentioned.

Pence warned that Biden would lead America towards socialism, and mentioned that the selection within the election just isn’t between liberal or conservative insurance policies.

“The selection on this election is whether or not America stays America,” he mentioned.

He vowed that if re-elected, he and Trump would “make America nice once more, once more.”