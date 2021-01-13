Mike Pence Refuses to Invoke 25th Amendment on Trump

UPDATE: On Tuesday night time, the Home accepted a decision urging Pence to invoke the 25th modification with a vote of 223-205, regardless of his earlier rejection. A number of Republicans voted to approve the decision, together with third-ranking Home GOP chief Liz Cheney.

Vice President Mike Pence mentioned he is not going to invoke the 25th Amendment to take away President Donald Trump from workplace following the Jan. 6 raid on the Capitol.

Pence wrote in a letter to Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday that he “doesn’t consider such a plan of action is in the most effective curiosity of our Nation or in step with our Structure.”

“Final week, I didn’t yield to stress to exert energy past my constitutional authority to decide the end result of the election, and I can’t now yield to efforts within the Home of Representatives to play political video games at a time so severe within the lifetime of our Nation,” Pence wrote.

The Home was getting ready to vote on a decision urging Pence and Trump’s cupboard to invoke the modification and declare Trump unfit to function president. Nevertheless, Pence contended that the 25th modification ought to solely be used when it comes to a medical purpose or psychological incapacitation.

“Below our Structure, the 25th modification will not be a method of punishment or usurpation,” Pence wrote. “Invoking the 25th modification in such a way would set a horrible precedent.”

Pelosi beforehand mentioned that if Pence have been to refuse to invoke the 25th modification, the Home will transfer ahead and vote to impeach Trump. Pence ended his letter by urging Pelosi “and each member of Congress to keep away from actions that may additional divide and inflame the passions of the second.”

On Jan. 6, far-right and white supremacist teams stormed the Capitol constructing in hopes of overturning the election leads to Trump’s favor. The rioters vandalized and looted elements of the constructing, main to a mass evacuation and 5 deaths.