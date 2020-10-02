Mike Pence Tests Negative For Coronavirus

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Second Girl Karen Pence have examined destructive for coronavirus.

Devin O’Malley, the Vice President’s press secretary, confirmed his standing with an replace posted to Twitter on Friday morning.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is examined for COVID-19 day by day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Girl examined destructive for COVID-19. Vice President Pence stays in good well being and desires the Trumps properly of their restoration.”

Pence’s first debate with Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is due Oct. 7 at Kingsbury Corridor on the College of Utah in Salt Lake Metropolis. The controversy can be moderated by Susan Web page, USA Right now’s Washington bureau chief.

President Donald Trump and First Girl Melania Trump examined optimistic for the virus early on Friday. “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I examined optimistic for COVID-19. We are going to start our quarantine and restoration course of instantly. We are going to get by means of this TOGETHER!,” the President tweeted.

Pence had wished them properly, noting he despatched “love and prayers” to the couple and wished them a “swift restoration.”

The information of the Trumps testing optimistic despatched shockwaves world wide and drew blended reactions.

Trump’s subsequent debate with Presidential candidate Joe Biden is scheduled for Oct. 15. It’s not clear at this stage whether or not the controversy will go forward as deliberate, or not, and if it does, in what format.

In the meantime, Biden has wished the Trumps a “swift restoration.” “Jill and I ship our ideas to President Trump and First Girl Melania Trump for a swift restoration. We are going to proceed to hope for the well being and security of the president and his household,” Biden tweeted.

The election is scheduled for Nov. 3.