Mike Pompeo Slams Fauci: It Sounds Like ‘he Is Both Equivocating Or Worse, Mendacity’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized Dr. Fauci for a loss of transparency on the US’ investment of gain-of-function analysis Wednesday on “Fox Information Primetime.”

MIKE POMPEO: This was once NIH investment. It went to the Wuhan laboratory. The Wuhan laboratory was once engaged in gain-of-function analysis. This a lot is crystal transparent. And because I’ve left, we had an investigation happening, seeking to report whether or not now not handiest whether or not it got here from the laboratory, but in addition importantly whether or not there was once army involvement on this. This was once additionally a bio-weapons laboratory the place there was once army paintings happening. We got here in, they close it down, then they despatched it over to the intelligence group.

They have got proven no real interest in learning what took place and importantly, how we save you one thing like this from going down once more. I don’t know how Dr. Fauci can declare that the NIH didn’t supply assets to at least one Wuhan that went for gain-of-function analysis. It sounds to me like he’s both equivocating or worse, mendacity.

