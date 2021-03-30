Mike Posner Will Climb Mount Everest for Charity

Mike Posner introduced that he’ll climb Mount Everest in April and Might, elevating cash for the Detroit Justice Heart by company sponsors and a GoFundMe web page.

Climbing the world’s tallest mountain shouldn’t be the primary time the “I Took A Tablet In Ibiza” singer has challenged himself. In 2019, the Grammy-nominated artist launched into a stroll throughout America, a six-month trek beginning in Asbury Park, New Jersey and ending in Venice Seaside, California. Since then, Posner has spent the final 18 months coaching his thoughts and physique for Everest, scaling over 40 peaks in preparation.

“Whereas my stroll throughout America was about me discovering myself, I would like my climb to be about others,” Posner mentioned.

Posner selected to spotlight the Detroit Justice Heart as a result of the group is doing necessary prison justice reform in his hometown. His climb won’t solely honor his metropolis but in addition his father, a veteran prison protection lawyer in Detroit who died in 2017.

In January, Posner put out his newest track, “Momma All the time Advised Me,” that includes Stanaj and Yung Bae. In December 2020, he launched “Operation: Wake Up,” an idea album a couple of depressed songwriter-for-hire.

Lately, Posner’s music has made waves on TikTok due to the #PleaseDontGo problem, which launched the singer’s 2010 hit to the highest of the app’s trending sounds. Late final 12 months, his debut single, “Cooler Than Me,” additionally from his album “31 Minutes to Takeoff,” skilled an identical resurgence on the platform.

For extra details about Posner’s climb, and to donate to the Detroit Justice Heart, go to www.mikeposner.com.