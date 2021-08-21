Mike Richards Quits ‘Jeopardy!’: Who Will have to Host?

Again to the drafting board, Risk!

On Friday, govt manufacturer and incoming host Mike Richards introduced: by means of an inside memo to body of workers that he would now not be successful Alex Trebek as emcee of the long-running recreation display as deliberate.

“As I discussed remaining week, I used to be very commemorated to be requested to host the syndicated display and was once fascinated with the chance to amplify my position,” Richards wrote. “Then again, in fresh days it has change into transparent that shifting ahead as a number can be an excessive amount of of a distraction for our enthusiasts and now not the best transfer for the display. As such, I will be able to be stepping down as host with instant impact.”

He referenced the hot resurgence of misogynistic, racist and anti-Semitic jokes he instructed on a podcast that ran from 2013 to 2014, in addition to his involvement in discrimination allegations and proceedings associated with incidents throughout his govt manufacturer occupation on The associated fee is right kind.

So… who’s going to fill Trebek’s erudite sneakers? (5 episodes of Risk! have been filmed with Richards at the back of the degree, all of which can be nonetheless airing in spite of his departure as host.)

Richards, who stays on as an EP, mentioned the display’s seek for a full-time host will proceed, and audience must be expecting extra visitor hosts on degree — very similar to the procession of tryouts that ended in Richards’ announcement as day-to-day host. and large bang principle Vet Mayim Bialik hosted all the quiz display’s primetime and spin-off editions.

As enthusiasts of the display know, Risk! spent maximum of 2021 auditioning TV personalities to fill the position of Trebek for 36 years. (Trebek, 80, died of pancreatic most cancers on Nov. 8, 2020.) Along with Richards and Bialik (and a number of other others), the pool incorporated CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta, Studying Rainbow veterinarian LeVar Burton, Lately host Savannah Guthrie and NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

So let’s faux you are accountable for opting for the following full-time host of Risk!. Who would you select? Would you turn Bialik to day-to-day duties? Do you wish to have to look Cooper or? 60 minsWill Invoice Whitaker convey their gravitas to the sport display? May just it after all be Burton’s time to polish within the place he has lobbied so intensely for? Or would you relatively see a brand spanking new face get an opportunity on the efficiency?

Within the ballot under, resolve who you may maximum like to look within the spot that Richards vacated so briefly. Then click on at the feedback along with your arguments on your selection and/or towards others!