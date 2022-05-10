Mike Tyson advised Canelo Álvarez to beat Bivol in the rematch

The former boxer explained why Canelo lost to Bivol (Video: Instagram/@miketyson)

Once the fight was over Saul Canelo Álvarez in which he fell before Dmitry Bivol at T-Mobile in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mike Tysonformer American boxer, analyzed the reasons why the Mexican failed to be crowned light heavyweight champion and shared the keys to how he could beat him the day when the rematch takes place.

Through a social media post, Tyson uploaded a video to your verified Instagram profile in which he shared his analysis of the fight and revealed what the Guadalajara man lacked. The first thing he pointed out was that Saul did not use his jaba type of blow in boxing that serves to mark distance with the opponent and helps to attack the rival.

According to him Iron Mike that type of blows would have helped him Canelo to do more damage to the Russian boxer and thus get closer to victory. And it is that part of the errors that Saúl had was due to the fact that allowed the current WBA champion to grow in the ring and your confidence will increase.

Mike Tyson watched the Canelo vs. Bivol fight (Photo: Joe Camporeale/ USA TODAY Sports)

Even though he kept a firm guard and did not give in, it did give room for Bivol to throw more punches and had more presence against the Mexican in the absence of a jab to give a distance.

“I think so Canelo would have used his jab in a more efficient and strong way, the boy would not have had the confidence and bravery that he had.

He stressed that Dmitry Bivol took advantage of that neglect of the Jalisco’s strategy, for that reason he began to release more blows that cornered the Canelo on different occasions throughout the fight and that put him in a difficult scenario. For Mike Tyson, that basic mistake in professional boxing condemned the defeat of the man from Guadalajarafor which he pointed out that if the rematch takes place, Saúl could explore this option in order to definitively defeat the Russian boxer.

The lack of the jab was why Bivol got closer to Canelo and managed to beat him, according to Mike Tyson (Photo: Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports)

“Bivol attacked without worries, because the jab of the Canelo was not. He got more aggressive. For the next fight, you should use more of the jab”, sentenced the former American boxer.

In the recording, he himself Kid Dynamite It was recorded in a training session and exemplified how that basic technique should be used in boxing and dodge the combinations that the rival could launch above the ring. He was insistent on the use of the defense punch because when he witnessed the fight on the Las Vegas stage, he noted the lack of that tool on Alvarez’s part.

“If you use the jab, the opponent will walk directly towards him as he did. In the next fight use your jab and it will be a different fight,” he assured.

Bivol defeated Saúl Álvarez by decision of the judges because after 12 rounds there was no knockout (Photo: USA TODAY/Joe Camporeale)

Tyson recorded himself and emulated the movements that Saul should have done in his fight against Dmitry Bivol. He assured that these types of blows allow him to anticipate the possible attacks that the rival could make and thus mark an advantage in the ring.

“When he was hitting, Canelo should have moved around the jab anticipating the combination that came behind If she dodged the jab the opponent would not throw the combination,” said the two-time heavyweight world champion.

Bivol defeated Saúl Álvarez by decision of the judges because after 12 rounds there was no knockout, so the rating of the judges had to choose who would be the 175-pound champion. This is how the Russian extended his legacy for a longer time as WBA champion.

KEEP READING:

Canelo vs. Bivol: Box Azteca surpassed TUDN in the rating

International press attacked Checo Pérez for his performance in the Miami GP

The condition that Bivol put on Canelo Álvarez for a rematch