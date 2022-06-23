Mike Tyson agreed to fight youtuber Jake Paul: the non-negotiable condition he set to close the match

Mike Tyson accepted the rest of Jake Paul and they would see each other again, but above the ring (@jakepaul)

Mike Tyson he will return to the ring and according to his statements it would be against Jake Paul, the young youtuber who has millions of followers and who successfully began his time in boxing. The former world heavyweight champion stated in January of this year that he would not fight again, but he retracted and explained why he accepted the challenge, although he put a condition for the evening to take place.

Since Iron Mike returned to the ring in November 2020 in an exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jrseveral tried to challenge him, not only because he is a sports legend, but because of the millions that a character like Tyson moves

Iron Mike, who will turn 56 in a week, will face a 25-year-old rookie who showed resistance in the ring despite his youtuber profile and who also seeks to pursue a sports career both within the world of boxing and the arts. mixed martial arts (MMA).

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, it was Tyson who revealed that he is open to the possibility of facing Jake Paul in the ring. However, he also raised a condition: that the fight takes place during this 2022. “that could be very interestingIron Mike responded. “If everything is possible, yes, but it has to happen this year“, warning.

In addition, he praised Paul: “He is skilled enough. I’ll give it to you. He’s skilled enough because he keeps winning. Even if he’s fighting fighters who aren’t meant to be good enough, they still should beat him, but they can’t.”

“He’s beating people he really shouldn’t be beating, so you have to give him credit. He is doing well and he is doing things that are great for boxing,” he stressed.

While he underlined his popularity: “This guy has seven million people following him every time he fights. World champions don’t have that many people following them, so what he’s doing for boxing is sensational.”

The youtuber turned boxer has been testing this possibility for some time and on his Twitter account he picked up the glove and thanked Tyson for this possibility: “Thanks to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and the opportunity. This year we are making it possible”.

To date, Jake Paul is 5-0. He wants to keep adding to his records, but with a save that can break many records against Mike Tyson. ‘Iron’ knows what he is capable of and that is why he gives him the opportunity to put his name one step higher through an exhibition.

We will have to wait for the parties to begin a dialogue and close a number to be able to capture the combat. It should be remembered that Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have good chemistry and with the former world champion’s statement, only the date and place for the long-awaited evening would be missing.

